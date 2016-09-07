Pokemon Go And Mario Coming To Apple Watch And iOS Wild Snorlaxes, coming soon to your wrist. Twitter

Pokémon Go, which has been downloaded more than 500 million times since it was launched in July, will be coming to the Apple Watch by the end of the year, company executives announced onstage at today's Apple keynote. The watch game will let people play Pokémon Go in a heads-up mode, highlighting some of the fitness features of the watch and giving players the ability to better appreciate the physical landmarks that appear in the game as Pokéstops.

During walks, players can see how far they have traveled, how manny calories they have burned, and what Pokémon are nearby. John Hanke, — CEO of Niantic labs, which developed the game — said that Pokemon trainers have collectively walked more than 4.6 billion kilometers while playing. Super Mario Run coming to iOS

Nintendo’s legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced that one of the most iconic characters in video-game history is coming to iOS, starting with a game called Super Mario Run. Miyamoto emphasized that the game can be played one-handed — nodding to subway commuters and sandwich-eating players. Super Mario Run also features a battle mode that will let you play friends or others around the world.



Miyamoto said the game would be “coming soon,” in time for the holidays in 2016. It’s also going to have a set price, which means you won’t have to pay to level up as you often do with other games.