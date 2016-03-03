Families Of San Bernardino Attack Victims Side With Government In Apple Encryption Fight

A lawyer representing some of the victims' families filed a friend of the court brief Thursday, siding with the Justice Department in the battle over a locked iPhone.

Mourners comfort one another at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the attack in San Bernardino, Calif.

Six family members of victims in the San Bernardino terrorist attack are asking a court to rule in favor of the FBI in the government's legal battle with Apple over access to an encrypted iPhone.

“They are individuals who own and use smartphones and other mobile technology on a daily basis,” the brief said. “They are also victims of this terribly tragedy and have a unique interest in the United States’ investigation of the iPhone in its custody.”

The brief attempts to discredit the argument put forth by Apple that a court order forcing the company to help break into a locked iPhone would jeopardize the privacy of millions of consumers. Instead, Stephen Larson, a California attorney representing families who lost loved ones in San Bernardino, argues that this case is about complying with a search warrant.

"Apple is conflating many different policy debates for the dual purposes of excusing itself from compliance with current law and protecting its public image" states the brief.

Larson characterized Apple's concerns over a loss of digital security as grandstanding, a "parade of privacy horribles." He also rejected Apple's claim that creating new security-suppressing software would jeopardize every other iPhone. Larson stated, "there is, and can be, no provision of this order that will require Apple to change the level of security or privacy inherent to the everyday iPhone purchased by the everyday consumer."

Last month, Larson told BuzzFeed News he was asked by U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker and San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos to write an amicus brief supporting the government’s position. A former federal judge and prosecutor, Larson grew up in the area, and seeks to offer judge Sheri Pym the perspective of some of the attack's victims — families who are looking for answers.