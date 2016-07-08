You’ll Have To Turn On Encryption To Protect Your Facebook Messages

Soon your Facebook Messenger chats be end-to-end encrypted — if you choose to enable the feature. You will also have a way to set a timer for individual messages to disappear after you send them, the company announced Friday.

The new feature, dubbed "secret conversations," will offer the 900 million people on Messenger the type of strong encryption that allows only the intended recipients to read a message. Not even Facebook can read the correspondence.

"We’ve heard from you that there are times when you want additional safeguards," Facebook wrote in a blog post. "To enable you to do this we are starting to test the ability to create one-to-one secret conversations in Messenger that will be end-to-end encrypted and which can only be read on one device of the person you’re communicating with."

But similar to other messaging products that technologists and privacy experts have criticized, Facebook's secret conversations will not be turned on by default. You would have to activate it manually to gain the additional privacy protections.

"The fact that it is not on by default means that Messenger can't and shouldn't be treated as a secure platform," Nate Cardozo, a senior attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told BuzzFeed News.

Not only does mixing a secure messenger with an insecure one introduce the possibility of human error, he said, but the opt-in design all but guarantees that the vast majority of messages will be sent without the feature turned on. Across technologies, people most often rely on built-in settings. "It's too easy to mess up," Cardozo said.



Facebook's encryption rollout follows Google's unveiling of Allo, its new messaging app introduced earlier this year. Allo also offers end-to-end encryption, but like Facebook's secret conversations, you have to first turn it on. Apple's iMessage and WhatsApp, a company that Facebook owns, provide strong encryption by default, a move they say offers customers an extra layer of security.

"What we have now is a significant gap between the way Apple and WhatsApp have done it, and the way that Facebook and Google are doing it," Christopher Soghoian, the ACLU’s principal technologist, told BuzzFeed News.

"It's really unfortunate. WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are owned by the same company. They have shown that it's possible to do things the right way. And then they've chosen not to do it the right way with Messenger."



WhatsApp, Facebook's secret conversations, and Google's Allo all use encryption technology developed by Open Whisper Systems.

Alex Stamos, Facebook's chief security officer, said the call to make end-to-end encryption optional was made with users' experience in mind. Secret conversations doesn't support several popular features within Messenger, including message history, switching between devices, and sending video.