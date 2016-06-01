EU’s Online Hate Speech Deal Prompts Fears Of Censorship

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Microsoft have all signed a European Union pledge to combat racism and xenophobia on their platforms. For some, their decision to do so raises the specter of outsourced censorship.

The European Union, along with some of the most influential communication platforms in the world, unveiled a “code of conduct” Tuesday, designed to combat hate speech and violence as terrorist organizations continue to exploit wildly popular social media tools. But critics of the policy fear it leaves open the possibility for government censorship carried out in the name of counterterrorism.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Microsoft were involved in the creation of the policy, with each company pledging to remove the majority of abusive posts and videos within 24 hours of being notified.

U.S. technology firms have come under increased pressure to aggressively police the content hosted on their platforms. Social media companies including Facebook and Twitter have faced heightened scrutiny following the terror attacks in Paris, Brussels, and San Bernardino, as law enforcement officials point to these communication hubs as new-age recruitment centers and gateways to radicalization.

"The recent terror attacks have reminded us of the urgent need to address illegal online hate speech,” said Vera Jourová, the EU’s commissioner for justice. “Social media is unfortunately one of the tools that terrorist groups use to radicalise young people.”

The code of conduct states that companies will raise awareness with customers about “the types of content not permitted under their rules,” an issue that has plagued social media networks, which have struggled in recent years to address complaints of abuse posed by women and minority groups. The policy also encourages web companies to continue “identifying and promoting independent counter-narratives,” to racism and xenophobia.

“This agreement is an important step forward to ensure that the internet remains a place of free and democratic expression, where European values and laws are respected,” Jourová said.

But some critics in Europe see the policy as a dangerous step toward censorship, with the whims of tech companies and their terms of service dictating what can and cannot be said online. European Digital Rights, an association of civil liberties and human rights groups, described the code of conduct as “ill considered,” and said that civil society groups were “systematically excluded” from the EU’s negotiations on the plan.

The code of conduct “creates serious risks for freedom of expression as legal but controversial content may well be deleted as a result of this voluntary and unaccountable take down mechanism,” according to the group.