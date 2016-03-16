Apple Spars With DOJ Over China Allegations In iPhone Battle

In its latest legal filing in the San Bernardino iPhone case, Apple disputed the Justice Department’s claim that it has acquiesced to the demands of the Chinese government.

Apple’s lawyers rejected the government’s claim Thursday that the company provides “special accommodations” to China. In its latest filing in the San Bernardino, California, iPhone case, Apple insisted that it follows the same security protocols in every country, and challenged the Justice Department’s “misleading statistics,” which the iPhone maker believes unfairly portrayed the company as a pushover to foreign governments.

A key sparring point in Apple’s fight with the U.S. government has been the implications any precedent arising from it might hold for Beijing and Moscow. Apple has argued that if the FBI prevails, and the company is forced to comply with the court order and create new security suppressing software, similar demands might pour in from foreign powers.

The Justice Department, however, has dismissed these concerns. In fact, in the government’s latest filing last week, it cast doubt on whether Apple resists data requests from foreign governments at all. Pointing to Apple’s operations in China, where data for Chinese customers is stored locally, the Justice Department stated, “Apple appears to have made special accommodations in China as well.”

Apple’s lawyers blasted this claim in a call with reporters Thursday evening, describing the government’s statements on China as promoting a false narrative. Craig Federghi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, offered a sworn statement as part of the company’s filing, rejecting the claim as well. “Apple uses the same security protocols everywhere in the world," Federghi said. “Apple has never made user data, whether stored on the iPhone or in iCloud, more technologically accessible to any country's government. We believe any such access is too dangerous to allow.”

While Apple does store the data of Chinese customers on servers located in China, it operates that way to boost network efficiency based on geography, and is unrelated to government access, Apple attorneys said during the same call. The data stored in China is encrypted, they added, and the decryption key is held in the United States.

Citing data from Apple’s most recent transparency report, covering government information requests for the first half of 2015, the U.S. government had said that China requested information linked to more than 4,000 devices, with Apple providing at least some data in 74% of those requests.

The Justice Department pointed to those figures to argue that Apple has assisted foreign governments many other times, and that the company should therefore also comply with a court order forcing it to help the FBI unlock an iPhone used by one of the attackers in the assault in San Bernardino that killed 14 people in December.

But in its filing Thursday, Apple accused the government of misconstruing those figures.

"Contrary to the government’s misleading statistics, which had to do with lawful process and did not compel the creation of software that undermines the security of its users, Apple has never built a back door of any kind into iOS, or otherwise made data stored on the iPhone or in iCloud more technically accessible to any country’s government,” Apple’s lawyers wrote.

According to Apple’s most recent transparency report, the Chinese government did, in fact, ask for information related to 4,398 devices, but, the attorneys said, Apple responds to the requests of Beijing exactly the same way it does London, Berlin, and Washington. For comparison, the United States requested information from Apple linked to 9,717 devices — more than twice as many as China — and Apple complied with 81% of those requests, according to the same report.

What’s more, the transparency report states that the vast majority of government information requests for devices are related to theft. South Korea, for instance, tops the Asian Pacific charts with 37,565 devices, 30,000 of which were linked to a police report for a massive iPhone heist, Apple’s attorneys said.

While Apple states in its transparency report that the “vast majority” of device requests stem from law enforcement seeking stolen devices, Apple does not indicate in its report the number of theft related requests for China or any other country.