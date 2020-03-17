US Immigration Offices Are Going To Temporarily Close Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Gonzalez family from Guatemala, who are applying for asylum in the US, stand for a family portrait before going to a soup kitchen in Nogales, Mexico, on Jan. 3, 2020.

US immigration offices across the country will temporarily close as a result of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The move, which will postpone naturalization ceremonies and citizenship and asylum interviews, among other things, represents the biggest impact to the immigration system as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, US Citizenship and Immigration Services asylum and immigration officers have been calling for the offices to be closed immediately due to fears surrounding large group gatherings at offices.