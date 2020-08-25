The US Immigration System Won't Come To A Halt After Massive Work Furloughs Were Canceled

New citizens, socially distanced, are sworn in outside the US Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Lawrence, Massachusetts, June 4.

The US agency that oversees key parts of the immigration system, including the processing of citizenship, green cards, and asylum applications, has canceled its planned furlough this week of nearly 70% of its staff, according to an internal email sent to staff Tuesday morning.

The planned furlough of more than 13,000 US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) employees on Aug. 30 was set to bring the immigration system to a halt, delaying the processing of green card applications and setting back citizenship ceremonies.

In a statement, Joseph Edlow, acting head of USCIS, confirmed the decision, but said “averting this furlough comes at a severe operational cost that will increase backlogs and wait times across the board, with no guarantee we can avoid future furloughs.”

“A return to normal operating procedures requires congressional intervention to sustain the agency through fiscal year 2021,” he added.

USCIS officials have warned since spring that the agency, which is mostly funded by fees, was running out of money due to a decline in applications during the pandemic and needed an influx of $1.2 billion from Congress.

Edlow said in his staff email that while the financial outlook for the agency had “temporarily improved” due to an increase in revenue, they would still need a long-term fix from Congress.

He added that the agency would be implementing “severe cost cutting efforts” that will have an impact on operations.

Without “congressional action,” these cost-cutting measures will result in issues, like increased case-processing times and possible longer wait periods for those seeking to become US citizens, he wrote.

“I want to be clear though: Our problems are not yet solved. We still need Congress to act on the assurances they continue to provide,” he added. “Without congressional action during this budget cycle, a future furlough scenario is still possible.”