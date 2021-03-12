Homeland Security Officials Considered Using A Trump-Era Policy To Turn Back Unaccompanied Teens At The Border

Department of Homeland Security officials have considered using a Trump-era policy to turn back certain unaccompanied 17-year-olds to address the rising numbers of minors crossing the southern border and overwhelming the government’s housing capacity, according to a document obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The number of unaccompanied immigrant children in Border Patrol custody has grown rapidly, jumping to more than 3,700 this week, according to government statistics reviewed by BuzzFeed News. More than 100 of the children have been in custody longer than 10 days, the statistics showed. In recent days, officials have reported that around 2,000 of the children have been in Border Patrol custody, which is not designed for minors, for more than the government-mandated 72 hours.

US officials are struggling to keep up with the numbers as they attempt to discharge the children to shelters and facilities run by the Health and Human Services Department, which are also strapped for beds.

The border situation has become the latest challenge for President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo immigration policies set by his predecessor. While the administration continues to turn back most immigrants at the southern border under a Trump-era order, known as Title 42, that cited protecting against the spread of the coronavirus, unaccompanied children have been the exception.

The document obtained by BuzzFeed News, which was created by Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, considers different scenarios and policy ideas for dealing with the increased number of unaccompanied children at the border. One of the options, described as a “possible policy,” would be to “negotiate limited application of Title 42 to 17 year old UAC (or 16 and 17 year old) UAC.”

The scenario projects that if the Title 42 policy were used against 17-year-olds, it would drop the referrals to HHS shelters by 35%; if it were also applied to 16-year-olds, it would bring the referrals down 59%. The document describes how 35% of the unaccompanied children detained in February, overwhelmingly from Central American countries, were 17 years old; 24% were 16.

That DHS was considering using the Trump-era policy for teenagers — a measure that was blocked by a federal court in the fall before an appeals court stayed the decision in February — offers a window into the options the agency has analyzed as it seeks to come up with a solution to the rising numbers of children at the border.

HHS officials were assessing a NASA property in California to potentially house immigrant children in the future and have talked about other solutions to clear their shelters quickly enough to avoid crowding border stations.

“After having made the strong statement early on of exempting unaccompanied children from expulsions, the fact that the administration is now considering expelling some children shows that between the pandemic and the rising numbers, the system is under considerable strain. The northern border of Mexico is not a welcoming place for 16- or 17-year-olds,” said Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at Migration Policy Institute. “It is clear the administration is trying to consider every available option after having been handed a resource-strapped system and a border that was ill-prepared to handle high numbers, even though they began rising far before President Biden took office.”