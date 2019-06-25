Trump’s Head Of Customs And Border Protection Has Resigned

The acting head of US Customs and Border Protection announced his resignation Tuesday, the latest immigration official to leave the administration.

John Sanders told staffers in an email that supporting the “amazing men and women of CBP” had been the most fulfilling and satisfying opportunity of his career.

“Hold your heads high with the honor and distinction that you so richly deserve,” said Sanders in an email Tuesday. “This is your organization…own it! Don’t underestimate the power of momentum as you continue to tackle some of this country’s most difficult challenges.”

Sanders offered his resignation to Kevin McAleenan, acting Homeland Security secretary, on Tuesday. His resignation is effective July 5.



His resignation comes amid mounting public outrage over the conditions CBP has been detaining immigrant children in. As the number of immigrants apprehended by agents at the US-Mexico border has continued to rise, reports of immigrants being held under bridges or forced to sleep outside on the ground for days have plagued CBP officials.

The latest were reports from attorneys last week who visited a Border Patrol facility in Clint, Texas. They described children caring for infants and toddlers, a lack of access to soap and toothbrushes, and inadequate food, water, and sanitation. The attorneys said 15 children were sick with the flu and another 10 were in quarantine. Hundreds of children were supposed to be transferred out of the facility, but on Tuesday a CBP official said more than 100 children were moved back to the location.

Immigration officials maintain they are doing the best they can given the resources they have, and the rising number of immigrants they are processing. The facilities that thousands of Central Americans are now being held in were built to hold single adults, not immigrant families.