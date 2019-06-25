Trump’s Head Of Customs And Border Protection Has Resigned
John Sanders, acting head of US Customs and Border Protection, offered his resignation Tuesday.
The acting head of US Customs and Border Protection announced his resignation Tuesday, the latest immigration official to leave the administration.
John Sanders told staffers in an email that supporting the “amazing men and women of CBP” had been the most fulfilling and satisfying opportunity of his career.
“Hold your heads high with the honor and distinction that you so richly deserve,” said Sanders in an email Tuesday. “This is your organization…own it! Don’t underestimate the power of momentum as you continue to tackle some of this country’s most difficult challenges.”
Sanders offered his resignation to Kevin McAleenan, acting Homeland Security secretary, on Tuesday. His resignation is effective July 5.
His resignation comes amid mounting public outrage over the conditions CBP has been detaining immigrant children in. As the number of immigrants apprehended by agents at the US-Mexico border has continued to rise, reports of immigrants being held under bridges or forced to sleep outside on the ground for days have plagued CBP officials.
The latest were reports from attorneys last week who visited a Border Patrol facility in Clint, Texas. They described children caring for infants and toddlers, a lack of access to soap and toothbrushes, and inadequate food, water, and sanitation. The attorneys said 15 children were sick with the flu and another 10 were in quarantine. Hundreds of children were supposed to be transferred out of the facility, but on Tuesday a CBP official said more than 100 children were moved back to the location.
Immigration officials maintain they are doing the best they can given the resources they have, and the rising number of immigrants they are processing. The facilities that thousands of Central Americans are now being held in were built to hold single adults, not immigrant families.
In May, CBP officers apprehended more than 144,000 immigrants along the southwest border, including asylum seekers who presented themselves at official border crossings. Of those Border Patrol agents detained 132,887 immigrants between ports of entry, a 12-year high.
That same month Border Patrol agents apprehended 84,542 families the highest number recorded in a single month since the agency began tracking the figure in 2012.
In March, Sanders, who at the time was chief operating officer for CBP, told a crowd in Texas that there was a lack of compassion for the men and women of the border enforcement agency.
"I think it's just sad," Sanders said. "I would love to see more empathy for what those brave people do in very difficult circumstances."
Sanders said there also needs to be more empathy for the immigrants CBP was encountering on a daily basis, because you need to understand the problem in order to solve it.
Before joining CBP, Sanders served as the Transportation Security Administration's chief technology officer, according to his official bio. He holds a Master of Science in physics from San Diego State University and Bachelor of Science in physics from the University of California San Diego.
