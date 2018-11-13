Trump's Latest Move To Deter The Caravan Involves More Fencing Near Tijuana

U.S. Marines instal concertina wire along the top of the primary border wall at the port of entry next to Tijuana in San Ysidro, San Diego

Border officials have shut down multiple lanes of traffic at the crossing between Tijuana and San Diego — one of the busiest in the world — as troops install wires, barriers, barricades and fencing. Tuesday’s actions are in anticipation of a caravan of migrants coming to the port and “the potential safety and security risk that it could cause,” according to a statement released by US Customs and Border Protection.

It’s the latest mission for the thousands of troops the Trump administration has deployed to the border as a result of the incoming migrant caravan. As the thousands of Central Americans have approached, the White House has ordered a number of policy shifts that advocates and experts as legally questionable, ineffective and frenzied.

Last week, the administration blocked asylum eligibility for migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a move they said was intended to push people toward the ports to make asylum claims in a more efficient process. Those same ports of entry are already the site of weeks-long waits, prompting growing concerns about how claims are processed as many migrants are being reportedly turned away.



Starting Tuesday, military personnel will help “harden” the California border crossings of Otay Mesa and San Ysidro and the areas between, officials said. Three of the 17 lanes of traffic at San Ysidro will be shut down, while one of the dozen lanes at Otay Mesa will be closed as troops and border agents make the preparations. A local television station caught footage from a helicopter showing long lines of traffic heading to San Ysidro after the closures.

Former Homeland Security officials pointed to the shut down as evidence that the administration cares little about migrants making asylum claims when they arrive at the border.

“At the end of the day, they want to block people from making asylum claims — period,” said John Sandweg, former head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Obama administration. “It isn’t about the reasons they purported to say in the regulation and proclamation — to create a more orderly process -- this is about blocking people from making asylum claims and getting around the statutes.”

Border officials insisted that the caravan’s pending arrival made the moves necessary.

“CBP has been and will continue to prepare for the potential arrival of thousands of people migrating in a caravan heading towards the border of the United States,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations in San Diego, in a statement. “These preparations include training exercises, deploying additional CBP personnel, and partnering with the U.S. military to harden our ports of entry and the border area between those legal crossings into the U.S.”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis signed the order authorizing the deployment of troops to the border in October. Mattis is set to visit the Texas border on Wednesday.