Trump Has Appointed An Immigration Hardliner To Run An Agency Focused On Providing Services To Migrants

President Donald Trump appointed immigration hardliner Ken Cuccinelli to run the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, who immediately emailed the staff laying out a direction for the agency that echoes much of the president’s restrictive immigration policies and rhetoric.

Cuccinelli’s hiring is the latest change in leadership at the Department of Homeland Security as the Trump administration continues to search for ways to curb migration flows at the border.

“We must work hand in hand with our colleagues within DHS along with our other federal partners to address challenges to our legal immigration system and enforce existing immigration law. Together we will continue to work to stem the crisis at our southwest border,” Cuccinelli wrote to the staff Monday morning in an email obtained by BuzzFeed News.

“We will also work to find long term solutions to close asylum loopholes that encourage many to make the dangerous journey into the United States so that those who truly need humanitarian protections and meet the criteria under the law receive them,” he said.

As a Virginia lawmaker in 2008, Cuccinelli sponsored a resolution calling for a rewrite of the Constitution to deny citizenship to Americans who were born to immigrants who crossed the border without authorization. Now, as director of USCIS, is leading the agency in charge of assessing naturalization applications and administering the process, which includes interviews and oaths.

Cuccinelli’s appointment is the latest high-profile leadership switch at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in recent weeks. It began in early April, when then-acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Ronald Vitiello had his nomination to lead the agency withdrawn by Trump. Soon after, then-DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen stepped down, followed by the departure of the acting deputy secretary and chief of staff.

In the time since, acting leaders have taken over at ICE, DHS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and now, at USCIS.

One DHS official said the announcement was dropped on employees suddenly and could be distracting during an already tumultuous time.

“My concern is with employees and their morale,” the official said.

The agency, previously under the leadership of L. Francis Cissna, who was forced to resign by Trump, had been considering moves to institute a fee for asylum applications, extend the time asylum-seekers needed to wait to obtain work permits, and ban asylum for those traveling through Mexico to the US.

Former USCIS officials said the email sent by Cuccinelli — who previously served as Virginia’s attorney general and unsuccessfully ran for governor of the state — was concerning.

The agency has long been known as focused on providing services to immigrants, evaluating visa, work authorization, and naturalization applications.

Under the Trump administration, it has made a restrictive turn, focused more on enforcement, former officials say. Now, with Cuccinelli in charge of the agency, it appeared the agency was set on an even tougher course.

“Everything in that email suggests he is more interested in enforcement than in services, which is the agency’s mission,” said Ur Jaddou, former chief counsel at the agency. “The growing list of constant policy changes at USCIS has dramatically slowed the agency’s core mission. Case processing time has surged and backlogs are growing.”