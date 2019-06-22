Trump Has Unexpectedly Postponed The Nationwide ICE Raids Targeting Immigrant Families
Sources within the Trump administration said they believed the acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary, or his staff, leaked operational details, putting the plan in jeopardy.
President Donald Trump suddenly canceled on Saturday a planned US Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation targeting undocumented immigrant families from across the country that was set to begin in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.
The operation details, which had been reported by multiple outlets, including BuzzFeed News, had set off an unprecedented level of preparation amongst immigrant advocates this week.
But in a tweet Saturday, Trump said that he had “delayed” the plan at the request of Democrats to work on a plan to solve issues at the border, including what he believes are inherent loopholes to the system.
“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump tweeted. “If not, Deportations start!”
However, two senior administration officials told BuzzFeed News that those within the administration believe acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, or his staff, leaked operational details and that is what ultimately put the ICE operation in jeopardy.
“Leaking the locations and details to stop the operation from happening not only harmed operational integrity, but it put the safety and well-being of his own officers in jeopardy,” said one senior administration official. “The ICE mission is enforcing the nation’s laws and ensuring those who are unlawfully present in the country are removed if ordered by a judge; this will leave an un-erasable mark on his tenure.”
DHS officials did immediately not respond to a request for comment on the matter.
Whatever the reason for the delay, the move was welcomed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Mr. President, delay is welcome," she tweeted. "Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together."
The roundup had been expected to begin Sunday in several cities across the country, including Los Angeles, targeting families who have been issued final removal orders after not appearing in court, according to sources close to the administration. The enforcement action was set come during a period in which the administration has called for additional funding to help add resources to handle the record number of immigrant families crossing the border this year.
Earlier this week, Mark Morgan, the acting ICE director, signaled that the agency would conduct a raid on immigrants who are in the country without authorization. In a call with reporters, Morgan focused on a group of around 2,000 individuals who were part of an expedited docket at immigration courts reserved for family units who have recently arrived. Across the country, 10 immigration courts, in cities like San Francisco, Miami, Houston, Baltimore, and Los Angeles, have quick dockets for immigrant families.
The 2,000 individuals, Morgan said, had been ordered removed “in absentia” — without appearing in court — and had been notified to present themselves at ICE offices to facilitate a compassionate removal. These individuals, Morgan argued, had been given an adequate level of due process and a chance to make their case in court. Without officers targeting and removing them, immigrant families from Central America would continue to come without any fear of consequences.
Within the agency, some ICE officials were concerned Trump’s tweet last week, which warned ICE would soon “begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” had tipped off the operation, one source with knowledge of internal agency discussions said.
-
Hamed Aleaziz is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Hamed Aleaziz at hamed.aleaziz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.