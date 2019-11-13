The Trump Administration Plans To Deny Work Permits To Asylum Seekers Who Cross The Border Without Authorization

Junior Hernandez, a migrant from Guatemala, looks on to a border patrol through the border fence at the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border in Tijuana on Nov. 2.

The Trump administration unveiled a new proposal Wednesday that would deny work permits to asylum-seekers who cross the border without authorization, as well as those who are convicted of any felony or arrested for certain crimes, and significantly delay when those qualified to apply for a permit can do so.



“Asylum law explicitly permits applications regardless of the manner of entry,” said one asylum officer when informed of the upcoming proposal. “To single out those asylum seekers who couldn't afford a visa and prohibit them from obtaining lawful employment is cruel and has no basis in the law.”

The proposal, which was first reported by BuzzFeed News in August, would represent the latest attempt by the administration to dissuade asylum seekers from coming to the southern border and could cause many to go into the shadows and work without authorization.

“Employment authorization ensures asylum-seekers the ability to support themselves while the government processes their claims. It often means access to a temporary drivers’ license that has a huge liberating impact in a ton of car-centric places,” said Andrew Free, an immigration attorney based in Tennessee. “These changes would leave more asylum-seekers dependent, vulnerable to exploitation, and in the shadows, which is exactly where the regime wants them.”

The proposed regulation comes just days after the Department of Homeland Security’s most recent proposal to make asylum-seekers pay a fee to apply and to obtain a work permit, among other increases in charges for immigration applications.

Wednesday’s proposal would also tighten authorization for employment for those who are seeking asylum. Rules governing those who are granted asylum are not affected by this proposal.

The policy would make ineligible, in most circumstances, work permits to those who do not enter the country at a port of entry and delay the time it takes for those who apply for asylum — either while already present in the US or after crossing the border and referred to immigration court — to become qualified to apply for a work permit, from 150 days to 365 days. Those who are convicted of any felony or “serious” non-political crimes abroad will be denied work permits as well. Elsewhere, those arrested or charged with certain crimes could be denied access to work permits.