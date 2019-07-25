A Mexican Man Has Died In ICE Custody In Georgia

A 44-year-old Mexican man died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Georgia on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The man had been in ICE custody since April as he went through deportation proceedings.

On June 6, he had been ordered deported by an immigration judge in Georgia and was sent to Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

On July 20, he was taken to a local hospital after suffering abdominal pain.

The death is the seventh in ICE custody since October.



ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Last year, federal investigators found that the Stewart Detention Center has seen incidents of drug smuggling, medical-staff shortages, and safety issues, according to documents first published by the Center for Investigative Reporting and Atlanta radio station WABE.

