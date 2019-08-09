More Than 200 Kids Were Missing From Schools After A Massive ICE Raid In Mississippi

A day after hundreds of immigration agents fanned out across Mississippi, arresting a record number of suspected unauthorized workers, communities were reeling as they faced the aftermath of the massive operation. Nowhere was that more evident than in the area’s schools where administrators reported significant drops in attendance.



Leake County School District in Central Mississippi said 50 students — one-fourth of all who attend — were absent on Thursday, while Scott County School officials said more than 150 Latino children did not show up for class. The Canton Public School District saw 63 of its 400 English as a second language students fail to appear following the raid, which occurred during the first week of school.

While educators could not pinpoint the exact reason why each student was missing, it wasn’t hard for them to surmise. Local advocates reported that many children stayed home for fear of additional arrests, and community officials worry it will be some time before immigrant families feel safe to go out in public again. In other communities struck by worksite raids, workers have left, jobs have faded, and many have depended on charitable donations for support.

“We’ve reached out to them,” said Tony McGee, superintendent of the Scott County School District. “Part of it is fear, the fear of coming to school. There is an uneasiness of moving around the community, moving about schools but we are trying to reassure them: school is a safe harbor.”

Dianne, whose fiance was one of 680 workers arrested in the operation at a local agricultural processing plant and asked that she only be identified by her first name, said that her family was reunited after ICE officers released nearly 300 workers late Wednesday. Her fiance and his ex wife, who together were the parents of a 13, 15, and 19-year-old, were brought back late into the night after they were processed.

Still, all three teenagers remained at home from school because of a rumor that ICE officers were planning to show up and take children of arrested parents into custody, while others claimed to have seen ICE agents roaming another part of the state.

“It’s a sad situation. I’m a mother and I’m just imagining my child in that situation. It’s heartbreaking,” said Beverly Luckett, a spokeswoman for the Canton Public School District. “We need to make sure children are taken care of and we are trying to reduce the trauma this could cause.”