Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is stepping down from his position, President Trump announced Friday.

"McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security," Trump said in a tweet announcing his departure. "We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector."

McAleenan was the fourth person to serve as DHS secretary in the Trump administration.

Trump said he will be announcing a new acting secretary next week.



