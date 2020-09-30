A Judge Has Temporarily Blocked Trump From Raising Fees For Asylum-Seekers And Citizens

Aseel Jan, from Iraq, raises her right hand as she takes the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony in Chicago in 2017.

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s plans to increase fees for immigrants seeking to become US citizens and others applying for asylum.

The decision is a setback to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that oversees the immigration system and has been struggling financially in recent months. USCIS, which is funded primarily through fees from immigration applications, canceled plans to furlough nearly 70% of its staff in August.

The rule blocked by US District Judge Jeffrey White in Northern California was set to take effect on Friday and would have established a new $50 fee for asylum-seekers while also raising the prices for immigrants applying to become US citizens to upward of $1,170, a jump from $640, among many other changes.

White, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, found the policy would harm immigrants with low incomes and that it violated parts of the Administrative Procedures Act. He approved a request from a group of immigration advocacy organizations to stay the implementation of the fee changes pending a final ruling.

“Plaintiffs persuasively argue that the public interest would be served by enjoining or staying the effective date of the Final Rule because if it takes effect, it will prevent vulnerable and low-income applicants from applying for immigration benefits, will block access to humanitarian protections, and will expose those populations to further danger,” White wrote.

USCIS said it was reviewing the decision and had no further comment.