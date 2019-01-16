An Iraqi Man Deported By ICE Must Be Returned To The US, A Judge Ordered

SAN FRANCISCO — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials must try to return an Iraqi man who was deported in violation of a court injunction last year back to the US by the end of January, a federal judge in Detroit ordered Tuesday.



US District Judge Mark Goldsmith ruled that ICE must purchase an airline ticket for Muneer Subaihani, the Iraqi man who was deported, to arrive on or before Jan. 24, alert customs officials of his arrival, and allow his entry into the country so he can continue to fight his immigration case.

ICE can then place Subaihani, who had previously been issued a final deportation order, on supervision once he has entered the country, Goldsmith ruled. The judge, who was appointed by former president Barack Obama, said that the agency had agreed previously to bring Subaihani back to the US.

“It was terrible. There was a court order saying don’t deport him and they deported him,” said Margo Schlanger, an attorney representing Iraqi immigrants in a lawsuit against ICE and a professor at the University of Michigan Law School. “We are hopeful rather than sure that it will work, it’s nice to have it put in a court order.”

Advocates, however, are concerned that the government shutdown may cause problems with Subaihani’s return.

“The shutdown is leaving ICE free to make arrests, but it is not adequately staffed to do the right thing in cases,” Schlanger said. “We are hoping this will work.”