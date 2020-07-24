“I Felt Alone”: The Story Of How An Immigrant Teenager Fought To Stay In The US While Under Guard In A Texas Hotel

A photo of the immigrant teenager identified as J.B.B.C., which was taken in Honduras.

A 16-year-old boy whose journey from Honduras to the United States ended in a federal court fight didn’t comprehend the sweeping legal and political significance of his case, nor did he understand why he was placed under guard in an El Paso, Texas, hotel room.

He had left Honduras after witnessing a murder, which led to gang members threatening him. So his goals in the US were simple. “I was hoping to be safe again. I wanted to be with my father,” he said in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

In a Washington, DC, federal court, where he was known by his initials “J.B.B.C,” he became the first to successfully challenge the Trump administration’s unprecedented policy to practically close off the southern border to asylum-seekers, including unaccompanied children like him, during the coronavirus pandemic.

His plight offers a window into the collision between kids in desperate circumstances and a historic political fight over the very nature of how the US sees immigration. Each child with a pseudonym has a story.

J.B.B.C. thought US authorities would give him a chance to start over and reunite with his father, who had also fled Honduras, when he arrived at the southern border in early June.

Instead, J.B.B.C. was thrust into a system put into place by an under-the-radar government policy. Since March, the Department of Homeland Security has turned back immigrants at the southern border by using an order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that bars the entry of those who cross into the US without authorization.

Previously, unaccompanied children were sent to government-run shelters as they attempted to pursue their asylum cases. In recent weeks, the order limiting entry to asylum-seekers was extended indefinitely and applies to both adults and children.

J.B.B.C. experienced firsthand the infrastructure to carry out these quick returns, including the use of hotels and contractors to oversee the children sent back to their home countries.

As the court case over his future was waged, J.B.B.C. spent most of his day inside a hotel room in El Paso that was guarded by ICE contractors who switched out intermittently. Sometimes he would stay in his bed alone, but often he would spend time with the contractors playing cards, talking about food, and watching movies like Bad Boys.

He was allowed to go outside for 20 minutes a day, he said.

“I felt locked up. I felt alone and isolated,” he said. “I didn’t know what time of day it was. I didn’t know what day it was. I felt utterly disconnected from society. I just felt anxiety and depression.”

Legal advocates representing him described the process as a “shadow immigration system” that’s patently unlawful.

“It is bad enough that the government is holding young children in secret in hotels, but the fundamental travesty is that they are sending these children back from the danger they fled without giving them the opportunity to seek asylum,” said Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union who fought J.B.B.C.’s case in federal court.

The Associated Press reported this week that the government had used hotels frequently in recent months to remove children under the policy.

As of last week, more than 30 unaccompanied children like J.B.B.C. were in Texas hotels under the supervision of the federal contractors, according to a filing by a court-appointed monitor in a separate case overseeing the care of detained juveniles.

The monitor said the hotels should no longer be used for unaccompanied children due to a lack of oversight. ICE officials have said they have long used hotels and that their contractor ensures the children are safe.

J.B.B.C. talked to his dad most days, but only on speakerphone and in front of the contractors, so they couldn’t talk freely.

“My father was trying to encourage me to keep my spirits up, but he wasn’t fooling me,” he said. “I could tell he was extremely sad.”

Administration officials argue that the policy is necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the US and has been a key tool for agents at the southern border.