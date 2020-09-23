A Judge Ordered Him Released From Prison Due To COVID-19 Concerns. He Died Of The Virus Two Months Later In ICE Custody.

Cipriano Chavez-Alvarez, who had suffered from lymphoma, diabetes, kidney disease, and hypertension, is the seventh ICE detainee to die this year after contracting the disease. ICE officials documented his compassionate release from federal custody due to his medical conditions in a statement on his death, but did not explain that the judge had specifically released him due to concerns over contracting COVID-19.

A 61-year-old Mexican man died in ICE custody from COVID-19 more than two months after a federal judge ordered his release from prison, saying his ability to defend himself from severe injury or death from the virus would be “substantially diminished” while locked up due to his chronic illness, records obtained by BuzzFeed News show.

The Mexican immigrant, who had a final order of deportation, was convicted in 1993 of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to life in federal prison because of two prior felony drug convictions.

But on July 15, Neil Wake, a federal judge in Arizona, ordered him released from prison due to the fact that he had a “chronic illness from which he is not expected to recover and the defendant’s ability to provide self-care against serious injury or death as a result of COVID-19 is substantially diminished, within the environment of a correctional facility, by the chronic condition itself.”

Wake’s order did not require ICE to avoid detaining him. The judge noted that Chavez-Alvarez — known as Martel Alvarez-Chavez in federal court — was expected to be turned over to ICE and deported upon his release. The judge also wrote that if Chavez-Alvarez was allowed to stay in the US, he would be subjected to 10 years of supervised release.

Chavez-Alvarez’s family, along with immigrant advocates and medical experts, believe his death is emblematic of the risks that face older detainees in ICE custody due to the inherent problems within jails — like a lack of necessary space to accommodate proper social distancing guidelines. ICE officials have maintained that they are committed to protecting those vulnerable to the disease and have instituted measures, including releasing detainees, to help prevent outbreaks.

“This case illustrates the risks we’ve been talking about for months. They are not theoretical, they are real, they affect real people and result in real deaths,” said Marc Stern, a public health expert and faculty member at the University of Washington.

Eunice Cho, senior staff attorney with the ACLU, said Chavez-Alvarez’s “entirely preventable and foreseeable.”

“This tragedy is made even worse as a federal court, taking all factors into account, had already ordered him released from federal custody in light of his medical vulnerabilities,” Cho said. “At the end of the day, ICE’s heartless practices shows it cannot be trusted to protect people’s lives.”

Chavez-Alvarez’s daughter, Martha Chavez, was 8 when her father was imprisoned, and said that he had been terrified of contracting coronavirus while in custody due to his age and chronic conditions. In a filing requesting his release from federal prison, attorneys for Chavez-Alvarez said he had diabetes and “severe chronic” kidney disease that had resulted in only 19% function to the right kidney.

“He said that if he contracted the disease he wouldn’t see another day,” Chavez said in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

On July 15, it appeared that those fears would be in the past. He called her that day from the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution in South Carolina: “Daughter, I’m leaving.”

Chavez and her five siblings began to make plans to reconnect with their father after so many years apart. Despite his imprisonment, she said that she spoke with her father everyday about life, her job as a caregiver to a disabled child, and how the family was doing.

“He always believed he was going to get out,” she said. “We talked about what we were going to do. When we were going to meet. We had so many plans. And then….none of that happened.”

Chavez-Alvarez was transferred directly from federal prison into ICE custody on July 31 to the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, the facility facing allegations of forced procedures on women and insufficient protections from COVID-19. After several days, he was transferred from the facility to Stewart Detention Center, where two immigrants had already died after contracting COVID-19, for deportation to Mexico.