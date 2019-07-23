ICE Operation Announced By Trump Targeting Families Leads To A Few Dozen Arrests

Immigration officials arrested more than a dozen immigrant family members across the country in a recent action targeting those with deportation orders, a Department of Homeland Security official said Monday, far fewer than had been originally targeted in the operation announced by President Trump.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers made 17 arrests of family members in the effort, along with 18 others who were not specific targets of the action, according to the official. Officers had a target list of around 2,000 family units across the country who had been ordered deported after not appearing in immigration court. Those close to the operation had previously told BuzzFeed News that the raids were expected to begin just over a week ago.

The release of the arrest figure comes after weeks of scrutiny surrounding ICE officers targeting undocumented immigrant family members across the country, with advocates handing out pamphlets, leading countless seminars for immigrants demonstrating how to interact with authorities, and others preparing to deploy to scenes of enforcement actions.

As anxiety gripped immigrant communities across the country, families prepared for the sweep, hunkering down in their homes, turning off lights, and closing their curtains. One family told BuzzFeed News it was considering leaving their home to stay at a relative’s house for the week.



While ICE operations targeting families typically have a success rate of around 10%, the number of arrests in the publicized sweep was even lower than previous actions. Officials believe the reason for the low arrest rate was due to the specific population targeted and news media reports surrounding the action.

One DHS official said the family population would continue to be a routine part of ICE enforcement.

Elsewhere, from mid-May through mid-July, ICE officers arrested 899 people, the DHS official said, as part of a standard “cross check” operation in which field offices in specific regions dedicate resources toward targets, like those with final deportation orders, criminal records, and pick up others they come across. Last month, President Trump said ICE “would begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”

In any operation, ICE officials gather data, including a person’s address, last place of employment, and other details, and begin surveillance to determine the patterns of immigrants suspected of being in the country without authorization. Often, people on a target list are no longer living at their last known address, or ICE officers are unable to make the arrest. Under the Trump administration, ICE officers have been told not to exempt any group of undocumented immigrants, which can lead to what is known as "collateral arrests.”