ICE Operation Announced By Trump Targeting Families Leads To A Few Dozen Arrests
Immigration enforcement officers had a target list of around 2,000 family units across the country. It arrested 17.
Immigration officials arrested more than a dozen immigrant family members across the country in a recent action targeting those with deportation orders, a Department of Homeland Security official said Monday, far fewer than had been originally targeted in the operation announced by President Trump.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers made 17 arrests of family members in the effort, along with 18 others who were not specific targets of the action, according to the official. Officers had a target list of around 2,000 family units across the country who had been ordered deported after not appearing in immigration court. Those close to the operation had previously told BuzzFeed News that the raids were expected to begin just over a week ago.
The release of the arrest figure comes after weeks of scrutiny surrounding ICE officers targeting undocumented immigrant family members across the country, with advocates handing out pamphlets, leading countless seminars for immigrants demonstrating how to interact with authorities, and others preparing to deploy to scenes of enforcement actions.
As anxiety gripped immigrant communities across the country, families prepared for the sweep, hunkering down in their homes, turning off lights, and closing their curtains. One family told BuzzFeed News it was considering leaving their home to stay at a relative’s house for the week.
While ICE operations targeting families typically have a success rate of around 10%, the number of arrests in the publicized sweep was even lower than previous actions. Officials believe the reason for the low arrest rate was due to the specific population targeted and news media reports surrounding the action.
One DHS official said the family population would continue to be a routine part of ICE enforcement.
Elsewhere, from mid-May through mid-July, ICE officers arrested 899 people, the DHS official said, as part of a standard “cross check” operation in which field offices in specific regions dedicate resources toward targets, like those with final deportation orders, criminal records, and pick up others they come across. Last month, President Trump said ICE “would begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”
In any operation, ICE officials gather data, including a person’s address, last place of employment, and other details, and begin surveillance to determine the patterns of immigrants suspected of being in the country without authorization. Often, people on a target list are no longer living at their last known address, or ICE officers are unable to make the arrest. Under the Trump administration, ICE officers have been told not to exempt any group of undocumented immigrants, which can lead to what is known as "collateral arrests.”
In addition to the arrests, last week ICE agents served more than 3,000 notices to businesses suspected of employing undocumented immigrants, the official said. With such notices, ICE agents demand that employers produce what are known as I-9 forms for their employees, which show that workers produced valid identification such as a Social Security card to prove they are in the US legally. Sometimes agents also ask for employees’ proof of identity and work authorization.
DHS officials also announced on Monday the agency was expanding a policy that allows for sped-up deportations to anywhere in the US and would apply to anyone who cannot prove they have been in the country continuously for two years.
Former ICE director, Mark Morgan, told reporters last month that those who had been ordered removed without appearing in court — otherwise known as in absentia — had been given an adequate level of due process and a chance to make their case in court. Without officers targeting and removing them, immigrant families from Central America would continue to come without any fear of consequences, he added.
Some Department of Justice officials, and advocates, have pushed back against the claim.
“It’s a gross generalization,” one DOJ official said. “There are a lot of reasons why someone might miss a hearing. Notice issues, ‘exceptional circumstances,’ etcetera. To say that people are just skipping out is not appropriate.”
-
Hamed Aleaziz is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Hamed Aleaziz at hamed.aleaziz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.