Another Guatemalan Migrant Died In The US Government’s Custody — The Fourth Since December

Migrants cross the border between the U.S. and Mexico at the Rio Grande river on May 19

A 16-year-old Guatemalan boy died in US Border Patrol custody in Texas on Monday.

He is the fifth Guatemalan minor to die after being apprehended at the southwestern border since December, officials said. Four died in US custody, and one died in a hospital.

The child, who was not identified, was apprehended on May 13 crossing the border without authorization near Hidalgo, Texas.

The boy had been transferred from a processing center to a border patrol station, set for placement in a shelter for migrant youth. On Monday, during a welfare check, he was found unresponsive, officials said. The cause of death is not known and the case is under review.

The death comes as the Trump administration continues to lament the increase of migrant families and unaccompanied children crossing the border. In early April, the government division responsible for unaccompanied migrant children, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), said it was on track to detaining the most children in history. Meanwhile, last month, almost 100,000 families crossed the border in April, according to border officials.

“The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saddened by the tragic loss of this young man and our condolences are with his family,” said John Sanders, acting CBP commissioner. “CBP is committed to the health, safety and humane treatment of those in our custody.”

In a speech in El Paso in March, then CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said that the “breaking point” at the border had arrived.

At the time, McAleenan, now acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, said his agents were trying to prevent a “tragedy” at their facilities — but he predicted that the high numbers and severe medical issues meant it was just a “matter of time” before one occurred.

In recent weeks, a 2-year-old boy from Guatemala who was detained by US agents at the border died and a 16-year-old boy died in government custody in Texas.