This NBA Star Has Dreamed Of Playing In The Finals. He Could Be Arrested For Going.

The 6-foot-11-inch NBA center has been a high-profile target of the Turkish government, which has accused the player of "terror" ties.

Harry How / Getty Images Enes Kanter of the Portland Trail Blazers takes a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Enes Kanter was preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Tuesday when his teammate Evan Turner posed a question: What would Kanter do if their team reached the NBA Finals and faced off against the Toronto Raptors, requiring a trip across the northern border?

Kanter, 26, had his Turkish passport revoked in 2017. Then in January, Turkish prosecutors told reporters they would seek to arrest him through an Interpol “red notice” — a request to governments around the world to locate and detain an individual. The 6-foot-11-inch Portland Trail Blazers center has been a high-profile target of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan because of his ties with exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen and his criticisms of Erdogan as a dictator. “Anyone who speaks out against him is a target. I am definitely a target,” Kanter wrote in a Washington Post op-ed earlier this year. “And Erdogan wants me back in Turkey where he can silence me.” When the government accused Kanter of having terror ties he tweeted: “The only thing I terrorize is the rim.” Kanter, who has a US green card but will not be eligible for citizenship for at least two more years, has experienced a career rebirth in Portland, starting at the center position for a team that lost its starter, Jusuf Nurkic, to a broken leg. Released in February by the New York Knicks, Kanter helped the Blazers reach their first Western Conference Finals in 19 years. But if the Blazers somehow get by the three-time defending champion Golden State Warriors, it’s unclear whether Kanter will be able to fulfill his decade-old dream of playing in the NBA Finals. Earlier this year, he skipped a regular season game in Toronto for fear that the red notice had been issued and Canadian authorities would detain him. “I have no idea. I might just sit at home and play the home games,” Kanter recalled telling Turner in an interview with BuzzFeed News. “It’s very tough.” In the meantime, US politicians, like Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, have stepped up to advocate for Kanter. On Tuesday, Wyden wrote to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requesting that authorities ensure Kanter would be allowed safe passage and that any potential request to detain him would be ignored.

Al Bello / Getty Images Enes Kanter

“I believe strongly that Enes, and others like him, should have the right to speak their minds and I unequivocally condemn the abuse of red notices by Erdogan and others to try and silence peaceful critics,” Wyden told BuzzFeed News Wednesday. In the absence of a guarantee of safe travel, Kanter will likely not risk crossing the border. “If we don’t get any promise from the Canadian government or from Justin Trudeau -- I don’t think I see myself going there,” he said. Beyond the red notice, Kanter said he has received death threats online on a weekly basis. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a Canadian immigration official said that while they could not comment on specific cases, every situation is evaluated in accordance with Canadian laws. Interpol red notices are not international arrest warrants, instead they serve as a mechanism to communicate globally a country’s request to locate and detain someone. The approval process for red notices has been criticized for lack of oversight. The Department of Justice has stated that the US “does not consider a red notice alone to be a sufficient basis for the arrest of a subject because it does not meet the requirements for arrest.” Kanter’s case, experts say, is a window into the Turkish government’s abuse of the red notice system, one that has upended the lives of Turkish citizens living abroad, many of whom are far lesser known than the NBA player. Beyond the threat of detention and extradition, the notices can carry other consequences, like the cancelation of bank accounts. “Turkey probably attempts more abuse than any other country put together,” said Ted Bromund, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, who has closely studied the issue. He estimates that the Turkish government requested thousands of red notices a few years ago, including journalists and dissidents, after a failed coup against Erdogan. A search of Interpol’s public database did not reveal an active red notice against Kanter, but most notices are not disseminated publicly. In the absence of a formal red notice, Turkey could have also messaged Canadian authorities directly about Kanter’s case and requested detention, a form called “diffusion.” Kanter’s case, Bromund said, is the “most ridiculous thing” he and fellow Interpol experts have heard in recent years. “And we’ve heard a lot of ridiculous things.”

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images President of Turkey and leader of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan.