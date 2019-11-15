US Border Officials Pressured Asylum Officers To Deny Entry To Immigrants Seeking Protection, Report Finds

A DHS report obtained by BuzzFeed News found the controversial Trump program to keep asylum-seekers in Mexico has caused significant issues at the border.

Fernando Llano / AP A CBP officer checks the documents of immigrants who are on their way to apply for asylum in the US.

A team of senior Department of Homeland Security officials who examined a controversial Trump administration program to keep asylum-seekers in Mexico found that US border officials have not only prevented immigrants from making a claim for protection at the border with asylum officers but appeared to have pressured the officers to deny them entry into the US, according to a draft government report obtained by BuzzFeed News recommending significant and wide-ranging improvements to the program.

The report’s existence comes after months of consistent claims from immigrant advocates of irregularities and problems with the Trump administration’s Migration Protection Protocols program, which was implemented earlier this year and has forced more than 50,000 people to remain in Mexico as their cases move through US immigration courts. The Trump administration has repeatedly cited the program as an achievement that has helped reduce the number of border crossings. On Thursday, Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, told reporters at the White House that it has “absolutely been successful.” But a group of senior DHS officials not involved with MPP and organized by recently departed acting secretary Kevin McAleenan to review the implementation of the program made a number of recommendations that suggest significant issues created by the program at the border. In a memo from McAleenan prior to his departure, the former acting secretary called on DHS sub-agencies to deliver a plan within a month to address the recommendations and three months to implement the changes. “The big takeaway from it is that MPP is not working,” said a former DHS official. “This seems to align with every criticism you hear of MPP. Some of these recommendations are phrased mildly but suggest they found serious problems that need to be remedied.”

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images Migrants wait at the el Chaparra Mexico-United States border crossing in Tijuana.

The “Red Team” recommendations call on agencies within DHS, including CBP, to provide immigration court hearing notices in multiple languages, improve language access for immigrants and ensure that they understand the “questions asked and can make informed decisions,” standardize procedures for screening vulnerable populations like children and the disabled, and clarify the role of CBP officers in the process. To that end, the program requires immigrants to affirmatively tell CBP officers that they fear for their safety in Mexico in order to have a chance of avoiding being returned to the country. In those cases, CBP officers should refer immigrants to be interviewed by US Citizenship and Immigration Services asylum officers. The recommendations, however, indicate that asylum-seekers have not been allowed to be interviewed by asylum officers and the officers have faced pressure to rule against those seeking protection.

“Modify fear screening process protocols to clarify the role of CBP officers and agents versus USCIS officers in making determinations on MPP amenability based on the migrant's claimed fear of persecution or torture in Mexico,” the recommendation reads. “At some locations, CBP uses a pre-screening process that preempts or prevents a role for USCIS to make its determination. Interviewees also indicated that some CBP officials pressure USCIS to arrive at negative outcomes when interviewing migrants on their claim of fear of persecution or torture,” read the report. Immigrant advocates, the ACLU, and even asylum officers, have said the process is flawed because immigrants don’t know that they can express the specific fear, are too intimidated to bring it up, and don’t find out that they are being forced back to Mexico until it’s too late. The report calls for CBP to create guidelines that spell out the “appropriate use of restraints during the interviews,” ensure that the biometric information of those who have proven they have fear of being persecuted in Mexico is not shared with Mexico, facilitate access to attorneys, and significantly improve communication with the immigrants sent back to Mexico.

Loren Elliott / Getty Images A pregnant woman from Guatemala, recently released from federal detention with fellow Central American asylum-seekers, sits on a bus in McAllen, Texas.

DHS officials found that some immigrants have had to give up their shelter space in Mexico when they depart for the US for a court hearing and are then left without an address for follow up for their cases. The officials recommend CBP create a “reliable method of communication” so immigrants can be reached during their wait. This will allow, they said, access to counsel and communication between migrant families — including cases when family members were not processed at the same time or when children are separated. According to the report, CBP officers have also placed Mexican nationals into the program, a group that is supposed to be explicitly excluded. CBP officers, the recommendations say, need to “address situations where families are placed in MPP and returned to Mexico despite having at least one immediate family member who is Mexican (e.g. the child was born in Mexico to a non-Mexican mother).” The procedures currently in place at the border appear to be the cause of the issues. “At some locations, DHS sends pregnant women back to Mexico under MPP. It’s unclear how DHS will treat families who claim fear of persecution or torture in Mexico when they return to the US with a child who was born in Mexico (and may have Mexican citizenship,)” the recommendation reads. The report also calls on DHS to establish measures of effectiveness of the program, like tracking the movements of immigrants pushed into the program, recording the number of proceedings missed due to immigrants who did not show, maintain a count of the number of individuals asserting fear at the border, and those who have had to remain overnight in the US, among other items.