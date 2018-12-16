The California Nurse Who Was Deported To Mexico In Trump Crackdown Is Back At Home In US With Her Children

SAN FRANCISCO — Vianney Sanchez woke up early on Saturday, the 485th morning she'd awakened in her family’s Oakland home without her mother, Maria Mendoza-Sanchez. Vianney was anxious and so she went to work — cleaning her room, the kitchen, and planning how she’d decorate the home with “WELCOME BACK” signs. She wanted to buy flowers, get balloons, and line the walls of their living room with pink pom-poms.

After all, Saturday was a day Vianney, 24, and her siblings, ages 13, 17, 22, had long yearned for: her mother was finally coming home on an H1B visa after being deported in August 2017, swept up by immigration officials, despite the fact that she had no criminal record, held a high-paying job as a cancer nurse, and owned her own home. Along the way, as politicians rallied for her, she became a symbol of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Even though Vianney could see the email showing that her mother was landing at 4:24 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport, and that her mother was set to be greeted by friends, lawyers, politicians, and a horde of media, she didn’t quite believe it. Not yet. She needed to feel her mother, see her in the flesh, before she’d allow herself to think it was real.

Earlier in the year, through a miscommunication, the kids thought Mendoza-Sanchez was coming home. The next day, her mother called to say she would be staying in Mexico. That scarred Vianney.

“I won’t believe it until I see her here,” she said.

For Vianney, it had been a long wait to see her mother. More than a year ago, she bawled at the airport as she saw parents walk away, toward the security line, ready to be deported to a tiny Mexican village just north of Mexico City. Unlike her siblings, Melin, 22, Jesus, 13, and Elizabeth, 17, Vianney is not a US citizen, so while her DACA status allows her to work and live in the United States, she could not travel to Mexico to visit her parents.

At 4:23 pm, Vianney, waiting in a private room arranged by airport officials, got the word: her mother's plane had landed. Her palms began to sweat profusely as their reunion felt imminent; but she’d have to wait longer for her mother to clear customs. Her sister held tight a sign that read “We love you Mom.”

“You excited?” she asked Jesus. He nodded. “You know,” she said, “this means you can’t play video games all the time anymore.”

Then, just after 6 p.m., Vianney heard her mother and ran toward her, ahead of the other kids.

“You’re home,” Vianney said, as they both sobbed. “It’s okay.”