Trump's Controversial Leader Of The Department Of Homeland Security Has Resigned

"I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration," Chad Wolf said in an email to staff Monday.

By Hamed Aleaziz

Picture of Hamed Aleaziz Hamed Aleaziz BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 11, 2021, at 5:17 p.m. ET

Joel Martinez / AP

Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf gives a speech on Oct. 29, 2020.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, will resign on Monday, more than a year after being selected for the role by President Donald Trump.

“Effective at 11:59 p.m. today, I am stepping down as your Acting Secretary. I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration,” Wolf wrote in an email to staff. “Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary.”

Several federal court judges have ruled that Wolf’s appointment was unlawful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.


