Trump's Controversial Leader Of The Department Of Homeland Security Has Resigned

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, will resign on Monday, more than a year after being selected for the role by President Donald Trump.

“Effective at 11:59 p.m. today, I am stepping down as your Acting Secretary. I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration,” Wolf wrote in an email to staff. “Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary.”

Several federal court judges have ruled that Wolf’s appointment was unlawful.

