Top Border Officials Scrambled To Call Officers When They Found Out They Were Questioning Iranian US Citizens

Customs and Border Protection officials in DC scrambled to get more information from an official border crossing in Washington state this weekend when they heard reports that officers were questioning Iranian-born US citizens and residents for hours.

In an email sent to congressional staff on Monday and first reported by CNN, a CBP liaison said they contacted the port of entry in Blaine, Washington, for additional information and discussion to make sure people being sent to secondary inspection were being screened on a "totality of circumstances."

Over the weekend, reports emerged of US citizens and permanent residents of Iranian descent being questioned in secondary inspection at the Blaine port of entry for hours. They were asked about their families, where they lived, their occupations, and whether they served in the military.

There's no official number detailing how many people of Iranian descent were sent to secondary inspection this past weekend after trying to enter the US through Blaine, but the Council on American–Islamic Relations’ Washington state branch said there were “more than 60.” An attorney told BuzzFeed News the number was at least 40.

The increased screenings at Blaine came on the heels of escalating tension between the US and Iran. For days, each country threatened military strikes after President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander who directed bloody conflicts around the Middle East. His death came days after Iranian-backed militia threatened staffers at the US Embassy in Baghdad.

CBP officials reiterated in the email that there is “no national directive, memo, etc. from [the Department of Homeland Security] or CBP leadership with instructions to detain Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S because of their country of origin.”

A news release from CAIR and a viral tweet citing "a source at CBP" who said DHS issued "a national order to CBP to 'report' and detain anyone with Iranian heritage entering the country who is deemed potentially suspicious or 'adversarial,' regardless of citizenship status" sparked widespread concern.

CBP officials quickly pushed back and called the reports false.

The email to staffers detailed how on Friday, the day before CBP officers in Blaine started sending people of Iranian descent to secondary screening, Mark Morgan, the agency's acting commissioner, had a call with leaders from field offices across the country to “remain vigilant and increase their situational awareness given the evolving threat environment.” The next day, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf issued a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin detailing potential threats from Iran.

“Again, there is no national directive from DHS or CBP leadership with instructions to detain Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S because of their country of origin,” the email stated. “Field Leadership has discretion on how to enhance operational posture based upon the totality of circumstances, including [area-]specific information.”

CBP officials reached out to those at the Blaine port of entry for “additional information and discussion to ensure that secondary screening determinations are based upon a totality of circumstances," the email added.

