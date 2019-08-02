Former Obama Immigration Official Blasts De Blasio And Booker For “Unfair Attack”

A top immigration official in the Obama administration criticized two Democratic presidential candidates who took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden at Wednesday night's debate over the number of deportations that occurred under the former president.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker pressed Biden over the more than 3 million immigrants deported during the Obama administration, a number that previously caused immigration advocates to dub the former president “deporter-in-chief.”

“I asked the vice president point blank, did he use his power to stop those deportations?” De Blasio said at the debate. “Did you say those deportations were a good idea? Or did you go to the president and say, ‘This is a mistake; we shouldn’t do it?' Which one?”

Biden sidestepped the questions.

"I was vice president. I am not the president. I keep my recommendations to him private," Biden responded. "[Obama] moved to fundamentally change the system... but much more has to be done."

"You can't have it both ways," New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker chimed in. "You invoke President Obama more than anyone in this campaign; you can't do it when it's convenient and then dodge it when it's not."

Biden did not elaborate further on his position during the former administration. And a spokesperson for his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It was an unfair attack, based on false premises,” said John Sandweg, who held top positions at the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration — counselor, acting general counsel, and later acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It is a gross misrepresentation of President Obama’s track record on immigration,” he told BuzzFeed News. “It’s like saying, if you just look at the numbers, and you don’t understand what they mean, that President Trump is the best president for immigrants since Bill Clinton.”

Sandweg wondered how either candidate faced with a similar situation at the border would have handled it.

“You inherit an agency charged with deporting people here unlawfully — 9,000 officers spread out — I'd like to know what things differently they would do than what President Obama did," he said. "With all the reforms we made, where toward the middle only a small minority of people deported didn’t fall into the convicted criminal or just-crossed-the-border category.”

Sandweg sat in on countless meetings inside the Obama White House as officials strategized and developed immigration enforcement policy. The focus, he said, wasn’t “more deportations” to win over Republicans and try to kick start comprehensive immigration reform, it was to provide priorities to an immigration system that simply didn’t have any before.

“I was in hundreds of meetings, including meetings with Biden. The focus was always on how to make ICE a public safety agency and minimize the damage ICE can cause,” he said. “There was never any suggestion of increasing deportations.”