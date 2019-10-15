Asylum Officers Are Urging A Court To Strike Down Trump's Asylum Ban "That Rips At The Moral Fabric Of Our Country"

A US Customs and Border Protection officer checks the identification of migrants before their appointments to apply for asylum in the US in Laredo, Texas.

Hundreds of Department of Homeland Security asylum and refugee officers urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday to block a Trump administration policy that virtually bans asylum at the southern border, writing that it “defies our nation’s asylum laws and that rips at the moral fabric of our country.”



The amicus brief filed in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest public challenge by the union representing the officers, which has previously pushed back on a policy forcing asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico as their cases proceed in the US, and offers a window into the struggles of the officers being forced to carry out policies under the Trump administration that they find illegal and unconstitutional.

“Asylum officers who do this work are the ones tasked with applying it. We are the hands on agents of this policy and I don’t know of any asylum officers who think it is the right thing to do,” said Michael Knowles, an asylum officer and spokesperson for the National CIS Council 119, the union that filed the brief and represents thousands of US Citizenship and Immigration and Services employees worldwide, including about 700 refugee and asylum officers.

The regulation at issue makes anyone traveling through Mexico by land to the southern border ineligible for asylum if they have not first sought protection there before reaching the US. Hundreds of thousands of Central Americans and others were expected to be affected by the restrictions that went into place in July.

After the policy was blocked by a federal judge in San Francisco in September, the Supreme Court decided it would allow the federal government to fully enforce it while a legal challenge to the rule moves forward in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“When Council 119’s members enlisted to become asylum officers, they took a solemn oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” the brief reads. “They have been specifically charged with furthering our country’s tradition of fulfilling its moral and legal obligations to protect those who were persecuted on the basis of a protected class. They did not sign up to carry out a policy that defies our nation’s asylum laws and that rips at the moral fabric of our country."

Knowles said that he had no knowledge of any similar legal actions prior to the Trump administration by the union representing asylum officers.