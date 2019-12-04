Here's The Draft Report Revealing How US Border Officials Pressured Asylum Officers To Deny Entry To Immigrants

A Customs and Border Protection officer checks the documents of immigrants on their way to apply for asylum in the US in September.

BuzzFeed News is publishing a draft Department of Homeland Security report that details how some US border officials apparently pressured asylum officers to deny immigrants entry and prevent others from being interviewed.

The findings were part of a review into a controversial Trump administration program to keep asylum-seekers in Mexico as their cases wind through the US system. So far, more than 60,000 immigrants have been thrust into the program.