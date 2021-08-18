An Afghan Man Who Translated For the US Military Is Now Desperately Trying To Save His Family From The Taliban

“We are trying to figure out how to have my family survive, to not be tortured or beheaded.”

Courtesy Qismat Amin Qismat Amin

For days, Qismat Amin, a former interpreter for the US military living in Dallas, hasn’t been able to sleep, consumed by fear of what the Taliban could do to his family in Afghanistan. Awake in the middle of the night in his apartment, Amin repeatedly calls home. “Is anyone hurt?” he asks. “Is everyone okay?” While he worries for his entire family, including two college-educated sisters, he is particularly concerned about his brother, who also worked as an interpreter for more than a year, starting in 2011. Amin earned a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) in 2017 for doing the same job and shortly after moved to the US. His brother was not as fortunate — his initial application was turned down, though he has since reapplied. He told BuzzFeed News he feels exposed: Everyone in the family’s neighborhood in Jalalabad, which the Taliban took over this weekend, knows of the work the brothers did for US forces. “It is a nightmare. We are trying to figure out how to have my family survive, to not be tortured or beheaded. I can’t focus. I’m not hungry. I can’t work,” Qismat Amin added in an interview. The family has taken to hiding in their home, he said, leaving only to get food when necessary. His mother has stashed all of his brother’s documents in case someone comes looking for them. “This is a big risk for us,” Amin’s brother said on Tuesday. He requested anonymity given the crisis unfolding in the country. Amin’s family faces a threat now confronted by thousands of others in Afghanistan who helped the US government over the nearly 20 years it was in the country. The Biden administration has helped fly out nearly 2,000 Afghan allies and their families who are in the final stages of receiving SIVs. Still, more than 20,000 Afghan allies and tens of thousands of family members were in the processing backlog as of this year.

Josh Boak / The Washington Post via Getty Images A US Marine speaks through an interpreter to a man in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2011.

Immigrant advocates have long criticized the process, arguing it was being held up by political and bureaucratic obstacles, even though visas were implicitly promised to Afghans if their lives were at risk. These organizations are calling on the Biden administration to now evacuate Afghans facing violent retribution, including individuals who have yet to be fully approved for their visas. Amin said he believes interpreters who helped the US military should get priority. "The Biden administration must take immediate action to uphold our promise to protect the tens of thousands of Afghan allies and their families who are in imminent danger," said Sunil Varghese, policy director at the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP). "We are receiving desperate messages from clients who have followed all the rules, met all the requirements, and waited for years to receive their visas. We need to vastly expand evacuation efforts to the United States before it is too late." On Wednesday, IRAP filed a series of emergency petitions with the State Department to help Afghan applicants in the SIV process. One of the organization’s clients, identified as Mr. Azizi, said that he had heard of five interpreters who had been murdered recently by the Taliban, according to a statement released by the organization. “I do not know when [it] is my turn but they will find me too. I do pray not just for myself but for all my teammates to stay safe and find a chance to refuge from Afghanistan alive and live in a secure place. I do not want to hear any bad news regarding my teammates … who have provided services for years to both the U.S. and Afghan government and I love them all,” Azizi said in the statement. The Biden administration has said it is dedicated to helping those who assisted the US and has reportedly been in negotiations with countries that would be willing to take Afghans still in the application process for a visa to the US. The administration has also opened up a process for Afghans to apply for refugee status after working for US-affiliated entities. "We have long said we are committed to supporting those who have helped the US military and our diplomatic personnel perform their duties, often at great personal risk to themselves and their families," a State Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We are actively working on every possible contingency to make sure that we can help those who have helped us."

Alex Wong / Getty Images Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley speaks at the Pentagon on Aug. 18.