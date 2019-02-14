The ACLU Has Sued The Trump Administration For Keeping Migrants Seeking Asylum In Mexico

Jose Martinez, wearing the Honduran flag, as he joins others at a migrant hostel as they wait to apply for asylum in to the US on Feb. 9.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday challenging the Trump administration’s new policies to keep Central American migrants seeking asylum in Mexico while their cases in the US are being processed.

The lawsuit is the latest challenge to sweeping moves made by the Trump administration on immigration policy, including banning asylum for those who crossed without authorization. The administration has been blocked by federal judges from enforcing such measures, including ending the program protecting those who arrived in the country as children — known as DACA.

The latest challenge is focused on a policy titled “migrant protection protocols,” the most recent attempt by the Trump administration to discourage migrants, including asylum-seekers, from trying to enter the US. The policy went into place on Jan. 28 and initially was focused on single adults at the port of entry in Tijuana. As of Wednesday, the policy was extended to families.

Under the policy, certain migrants at the border will receive a “notice to appear” in US immigration court and will be returned to Mexico until their hearing, according to a Department of Homeland Security fact sheet.

The Mexican government, according to the agency, will allow those individuals to stay in the country until their court dates in the US. On the day of their hearing, migrants will be taken to US immigration courts for their cases to be heard. Unaccompanied children will be excluded from the policy and people from “vulnerable populations” may be excluded on a case-by-case basis.

