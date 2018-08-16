The ACLU Claims That Workers Picked Up In ICE Raids In Nebraska Were Mistreated

When detained workers, including two pregnant women, asked for air conditioning in the bus they were riding in, government agents turned on the heater, the ACLU said.

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of mistreating suspected undocumented workers who were detained in a major raid in Nebraska last week.

According to the allegations, the agents transported some of the detained workers, including two pregnant women, on a two-hour drive with no air conditioning. When passengers asked for cool air, the agents turned on the heater, according to the allegations released by the ACLU of Nebraska.

The pregnant women did not have access to water during the trip, the ACLU said.

“With high humidity and temperatures outside of the bus approaching close to 100 degrees, it was imperative that the authorities provide adequate water,” said Rose Godinez, policy and legal counsel at the organization.

The allegations come just over a week after ICE picked up 118 suspected undocumented workers on immigration violations, part of a larger shift by the Trump administration to crack down on workplace violations.

ICE referred a request for comment to the US Attorney’s Office in Omaha. That office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The treatment of detained pregnant women is an especially sensitive topic. BuzzFeed News reported in July that pregnant women in immigration detention said they had been denied proper medical care and had been abused.



In a detailed statement provided to BuzzFeed News, the ACLU of Nebraska said it discovered the reported abuses after speaking to many of the people who were detained and later released.

“Upon release, many reported ICE agents’ lack of preparedness, negligence, and, in some cases, abuse of those detained in the raid. We received several reports concerning potential civil rights violations of the detained immigrants,” said Godinez.

ICE officials did not provide a comment when given the list of complaints alleged by the ACLU.

Among the complaints, the organization says that workers were not allowed to provide documentation proving they had authorization to work or were already in deportation proceedings, were unaware of their constitutional right to an attorney, were handcuffed with chains around their waists, and were given only a small cup of soup and crackers — not adequate food, they say — for the 12 hours that most were detained as they were processed.

The allegations regarding high temperatures during the drive were confined to one bus carrying workers, the ACLU said.

The League of United Latin American Citizens filed a complaint Thursday with the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, detailing complaints it had heard about transportation for the suspected undocumented workers, including high heat.

“We formally request an investigation into these allegations commence immediately to assure that in the future no human being detained … has to suffer inhumane treatment that can place them in dangerous conditions that can cause harm and even death while in the US government’s custody,” said Julie Contreras, chair of the organization’s immigration affairs committee.

ICE agents came across the workers as they served search warrants at a hydroponic tomato plant, farms, and restaurants, and arrest warrants for 17 individuals in multiple states who allegedly were connected to a “criminal conspiracy to exploit illegal alien laborers for profit, fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.”

The ACLU also claims that a mother of two young children was not given a phone call to check in on the status of her young children even though she asked several times to do so.

“The mother worried her childcare provider could not care for her daughter long-term and did not know where her two children were going to be taken, how long she was going to be detained, and if she would ever see her children again,” said Godinez. “She was promised she’d be allowed to make a call at the end of the day but was never allowed to do so.”

The raid, according to Godinez, “is a frightening look into the Trump administration’s war on immigrants and its violations of the basic human and constitutional rights that our country was founded upon.”