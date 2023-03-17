I Attended “Submissive School” For A Night. Here’s What I Learned.

Jinni said that when her wife was learning to be a dom, her wife’s mentor suggested an exercise where she would keep increasing the pain level until Jinni called out “red” — her safe word, indicating she wanted to stop — because if Jinni wasn’t willing to do so, there might be problems in the future. “Being a new sub, I did the same thing that all of us tried to do. Not say a damn word,” she said.

Jinni and Snow also discuss correct methods for edgeplay: physically or mentally dangerous play, including humiliation, rope, choking, electricity, knife, or blood play. Jinni warns newcomers to initially avoid humiliation play, where you are consensually embarrassed or humiliated by your dom. Even with boundaries in place, the emotional toll can be heavier than subs expect. “Do you know how much damage I can do to you with humiliation play in less than three minutes?” Jinni said.

No doms are allowed at Subby School. Dominants “get very headbutty,” Snow said. Switches are permitted, and sometimes attend because they want to explore their submissive side further. But the inverse can also be true: One switch told Jinni that Subby School is really upping their game as a dom.

The first Subby School meeting, back in 2021, had fewer than 10 attendees. The largest meeting so far has attracted 50. Subby School does little marketing, aside from a page on the FetLife social network. Most of its members discovered the group there or via word of mouth. “Some of the people that come frequently call it free therapy, because a lot of what we talk about is relationships, and we talk about how to take care of ourselves,” Snow said.

Although BDSM and kink seem to occupy a different universe than the vanilla world, they’re actually not that far apart. “BDSM, like all other recreational activities, is about seeking a change of state,” said Midori, an educator, sexologist, and artist who is the codirector of Curriculum for Kink Informed Certification.

Stefani Goerlich, a certified sex therapist who works with BDSM practitioners, said that submissives often hear mixed messages. “Within the kink community, they hear that submissives are strong and that they are really the ones who hold the power in a power exchange relationship. Meanwhile, the general community tends to view submissive personalities as fragile, weak, or broken in some way. … This push-pull of being on a pedestal in one space and misunderstood in another can be really difficult for submissive folks,” she said. “The best people to understand what it means to move through the world as a submissive … is another submissive.”