These Women Wrote To Incarcerated Men. Then They Fell In Love.





Travis, 39, had been in prison for 13 years. Melissa was the second person he had communicated with through Write a Prisoner; he thought she looked stunning, and he was impressed by her writing. “She seemed like such an interesting and accomplished person,” he said via email. “I found that when I wrote her [back] the words just flowed. It was almost like love at first sight. … We had such an immediate, deep connection.”

After his conviction, Travis had given up on relationships. When he joined Write a Prisoner, he was looking for a pen pal because life in prison had been more tedious than usual. Due to COVID-19, his dog training program had been paused because the prison wasn’t allowing human visitors. “That makes the days slow,” he said. Instead, he worked as a custodian (for 45 cents an hour), exercised, wrote (both fiction and nonfiction), watched TV, and made desserts with ingredients from the commissary. He’d heard about Write a Prisoner many years before from a friend, but at the time he didn’t have $65 for the fee.

Travis and Melissa began talking to each other for 40 minutes a day on the phone. Then they progressed to video visits every other week. Travis would go to a room in the prison that was equipped with a monitor and an old-school phone; Melissa would access the Zoom-like service from her home computer. He paid for the phone calls and she paid for the video visits, which cost $20 an hour. Soon they were in love.

But Travis feared losing Melissa once she discovered what he had done. After they’d been together for about a month, he wrote her an email. “In a moment of intense stress and thoughtless panic when [I] was taking care of [my] 11 month old daughter, [I] threw her down and killed her,” she recalls him writing. At the time, he had been married, had just lost his job, moved in with his father, and was high on cannabis. He told her that he’d since tried to kill himself in prison.

Melissa didn’t respond for about a week. He emailed her again. “If you hate me, just tell me,” he wrote. Then he called, fearing it was the end of the relationship. But Melissa hadn’t ever received his email. In any case, she had known about his crime all along. “I told him point-blank, I think he should have been put in prison. … He took a life,” she said. “What he did was deplorable. But he’s doing his time for that. … We need to be able to forgive people and not define them by the worst moment in their lives.” Instead of breaking up, they got even closer.

When Melissa told her close friends about Travis, their first question was often, “What’s he in for?” And once she told them, “They [were] like, ‘Oh fuck,’” she said. “There’s such a stigma around people who are convicted, and people are quick to judge.” So she decided not to tell anyone else, including her family.

On March 11, 2022, six months after she first contacted Travis, Melissa drove over three hours to finally meet him in person. When she arrived, staff led her to the prison visitation room. “It kind of reminded me of a kindergarten cafeteria. There’s little plastic chairs and little plastic tables,” she said. She wasn’t nervous, because she felt like she’d known Travis forever. When he entered the room, he was wearing the required orange jumpsuit and orange sandals. “He was concerned about what I would think. But I was like, ‘[I’m] there to see you, not your outfit,’” she said. They hugged and kissed, as five correctional officers looked on. One was in the room with them, and four others were outside, separated by glass walls. Travis and Melissa weren’t allowed to touch again until they said goodbye.

Travis is scheduled to be released next June. They plan on getting married. He wants to work as a vet tech or a truck driver. “I always tell him … I will help you get a job, but it’s not going to be easy,” she said. “Formerly incarcerated people leave prison thinking they’ll have a fresh start. And unfortunately, society does not provide that.”

Although Travis is counting down the days until he can be with Melissa, they appreciate the way their relationship has developed. “This time apart gives us time to know each other on an intellectual level,” he said. “It has given us a strong foundation.”