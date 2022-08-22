How Sex Workers And Sex Party Attendees Are Dealing With Monkeypox

When monkeypox became more prevalent, PASS started receiving more phone calls from studios. Production companies wanted to make sure they were doing everything they could on set to prevent transmission. But monkeypox represented a bigger challenge for the porn world than other diseases had. “Most of our strategy, as an industry, has been really reliant on screening and testing for infectious disease prior to folks being on set … this works really well for STIs,” O’Brien said. “Since PASS’ inception [in 2011], we’ve never had a single transmission of HIV on set.” The screening system even worked “pretty well for COVID, [but] we couldn’t use the same strategies for monkeypox because there is no screening test,” he said. “We debated if we should help with guidance around identifying potential lesions, but that felt a little bit like playing doctor and asking folks to be armchair dermatologists.” So PASS put out guidelines urging performers to not work if they “develop any sort of suspicious rash, lesions, or bumps, or ‘feel sick,’” to “clean and disinfect surfaces, bedding, and clothing,” and to try to get the vaccine.

“When the first guidelines came out, [the monkeypox vaccine] was available to gay men who have had rectal gonorrhea in the past three months [in LA],” O’Brien said. “I understand the risk evaluation there, but I don’t think pragmatically that’s how communities access things.” Additionally, porn performers couldn’t give up sex for a few weeks without taking a hit to their earnings. “Abstinence means something radically different to somebody whose livelihood depends on sexual activity. So we decided we wanted to do something,” O’Brien said.

A few weeks ago, vaccines became more widely available in Los Angeles, after the federal government identified the city as having a fairly large number of cases. O’Brien made it a priority “to get folks who we believe to be at risk as much as access as we can.” The director of PASS’ board, James Bell, is also a director of sexual health services for the LA LGBT Center, which had received a significant supply of the vaccine from the Los Angeles Department of Health. “Jamie and the folks at the LA LGBT Center really advocated for being able to put on a clinic for folks of all genders in sex work,” O’Brien said.

PASS held an event at the LA LGBT Center and filled up its 60 vaccination slots immediately. Porn performer Shawn Alff lined up to get his monkeypox jab at the clinic, even though his work involves women and the occasional threesome with bi men. “I’m not a super hypochondriac, especially with monkeypox,” Alff said. “But it would keep you out of work for at least a month. I was also planning on going to Burning Man.”

Alff said there is no longer a clear line between gay and straight performers in the industry.

“Female ‘straight’ performers are just as susceptible as male ‘gay’ performers [to monkeypox] … Almost every female performer that I work with also works with trans and gay and bi performers. So I just don’t see a divide, really,” he said.

So far, no performers have reported contracting monkeypox on set, although some performers do have it and are staying away from work, O’Brien said. Sex workers are unfairly “viewed as potential vectors of disease,” he added. Alff believes that’s because the porn industry is viewed as a scapegoat by society. “It kind of gives you this level of [psychological] protection, like, ‘Well, I’m not going to get it because the only people are getting it are these people who have this moral failing,’” Alff said. The upshot, he said, is that the porn industry has to “self-regulate to a higher degree than other industries.”

O’Brien also gives advice about monkeypox to full-service sex workers. Jessie Sage, a full-service sex worker based in Pittsburgh, told BuzzFeed News that it’s important for independent sex workers to have access to the vaccine. “When I was working in porn, if I was working with other performers, I could see when they were last tested on PASS, and I could access their health histories … When you’re doing full-service sex work, you can’t expect that of your clients,” she said.

Sage spent days trying to get the vaccine, a journey she chronicled for the Pittsburgh City Paper. First, she contacted an infectious disease doctor at a major hospital, who couldn’t help her. Sage then called the LGBT-friendly clinic that administers her PrEP, but they didn’t have the vaccine yet. When she finally found a clinic that did, she explained that she was a sex worker. An employee told her they weren’t allowed to give it to her because she wasn’t a man. So Sage called the Allegheny Department of Health, which also said she couldn’t get the jab. “What do I have to do to qualify? Like, besides being a professional whore?” she asked. The worker said she had to be gay, gender nonconforming, or trans; having sex with gay men did not suffice.