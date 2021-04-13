 Skip To Content
8 Simple Habits For Building Better Friendships

Practical advice from Hallie Bateman's new book, Directions: Really Good Advice for Getting From Here to There.

By Hallie Bateman

Posted on April 13, 2021, at 11:01 a.m. ET

On an ordinary afternoon in 2017, I was doodling on colorful construction paper at the kitchen table with my younger brother, Nick. At some point, I started to write “Directions” at the top of each page, and underneath, I found myself writing funny, whimsical, affirming words of advice.

At the time I had no idea why I’d written them, but I now understand that these directions came out of my own desire for guidance. When I finally shared them on Instagram a year later, I realized I wasn’t the only one craving direction. The series quickly became the most popular thing I’d done, and now Directions exists as a book.

Below are a few of my favorites, centered on the theme of friendship. More than anything, I believe we are here in this miraculous existence to love and care for each other. I turn to these words when I need to be reminded of ways to do that.

Handwritten text on torn piece of paper, reading &quot;Articulate what you love about the ones you love&quot; over a speech bubble with a heart inside.
Handwritten text on torn piece of colored paper: &quot;Dispense advice if it&#x27;s asked for. Otherwise, dispense love.&quot;
Handwritten text on torn piece of colored paper: &quot;Invite everyone.&quot;
Handwritten list on torn piece of paper: &quot;Make new friends: through other friends; through common interests; on the street; on the internet; through one person being brave; no matter how many friends you have; no matter how old you are.&quot;
Handwritten text on torn piece of colored paper: &quot;Let the people you love the most tell the stories they love to tell, even if you&#x27;ve heard them before. For everyone else, politely stop them mid-sentence.&quot;
Handwritten text on torn piece of colored paper: &quot;Ask new friends about their friends. Learn about their little universe of love and admiration, and you will become a part of it.&quot;
Handwritten text on torn piece of colored paper: &quot;Say thank you with details. Example: I know you worked very hard to learn how to beat that Donkey Kong level. Thank you for sharing that knowledge with me.&quot;
Handwritten text on torn piece of colored paper: &quot;You might die soon, or they might die. Or we all might. Make peace and hold each other close.&quot;
Workman Publishing

Excerpted from Directions: Really Good Advice for Getting From Here to There (Workman Publishing). Copyright © 2021.

Hallie Bateman is an illustwriter based in Los Angeles. She is the author of Brave New Work and coauthor of What to Do When I’m Gone.

