The Highest-Rated Smart TVs On Sale At Walmart

Watch the big game in style with these smart televisions up to to 32% off.

By
Griffin Wynne
by Griffin Wynne

HuffPost Shopping Writer

Walmart

An LG 70-inch 4K TV and Roku smart TV, both on sale at Walmart.

While we all may root for different teams, we all can agree that prime Super Bowl viewing demands an array of salty finger foods and a good TV. If you’ve been in the market to upgrade your living room setup, these deals from Walmart are a touchdown and a two-point conversion. 

Ranging from 32 inches to 75, Walmart has smart TVs for all types of spaces. Stream all your preferred apps, connect your favorite games and enjoy the vivid and crisp images and movie-theater-like sound. You’ll be happy to have it for the Super Bowl and for all sorts of other viewing. 

To help you save the most and find the best TV for you, we’ve selected the eight highest-rated TVs currently on sale at Walmart. Save up to 32% on these high-definition smart devices and relax knowing you’re getting the best quality and the best prices. 

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

A perfectly petite 32-inch Roku smart TV with high quality image (32% off)

Walmart

Measuring 32 inches, this LED Roku smart TV is small but mighty. It's the perfect appliance for a bedroom, kitchen or smaller space that still has high marks for sound and image quality. Use all your favorite streaming sites, cable, satellite, HDTV antenna or Roku mobile app. 

Promising review: "i Am absolutely in love with this tv! The picture is amazing and so crisp! And the colors are so vibrant! Setting it up was easy and took only a couple of minutes and we were up and running. The sound is amazing and I love the apps. We aren't familiar with this brand but are very pleased with their product! We have had no problems with streaming and it works like a dream. I would definitely recommend this brand!" — PrincessInMs

You can buy the 32-inch Roku smart TV from Walmart for $98. 

A stunning 65-inch Roku smart TV with pixels for days (24% off)

Walmart

At 65 inches, this 4K ultra-high-definition Hisense Roku TV will be the star of the show. The over 8.3 million pixels create a sharp and vivid picture and the adjustable feet let you get the perfect position. 

Promising review: "I am so happy with this t.v.. I got the 65” delivered through Fed Ex, no problem. The picture and sound quality are awesome, also the legs can be installed at two different widths in case your tv stand is not big enough. Best t.v. I've had. Very satisfied." — Courtney

You can buy the 65-inch Roku smart TV from Walmart for $378. 

A mighty 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV with lifelike picture quality (20% off)

Walmart

You won't regret splurging a little on this 65-inch smart TV with Dolby vision and an advanced 4K processor that promises "lifelike" picture quality. Make separate, customized profiles for all viewers and enjoy all of your favorite streaming apps and gaming consoles. Bonus: It comes with a voice-activated remote that will respond to you when you're searching for it. 

Promising review: "Easy set up. Lots of variety for watching television. The colors and graphics are amazing.great picture. Downloading is easy. The sound is high quality with various settings as well. The remote is easy to use and self guiding. The smart features are amazing and easy to use. I would highly recommend this tv." — Bstiffler

You can buy the 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV from Walmart for around $1,197. 

A totally personalizable 55-inch UHD smart TV (20% off)

Walmart

With webOS 22, this 55-inch 4K ultra-high-definition smart TV also lets you create separate viewing profiles with personalized recommendations for all your family. Use all your favorite streaming apps as well as the 300-plus free LG Channels. 

Promising review: "This LG Smart TV has so many features and extra channels and apps that competitors don't have. Great picture and price! Once I got the TV out of the box it took me about 20 minutes to set up including installing apps and using my paid streaming services. This is my third LG Smart TV and I haven't been disappointed once." — John

You can buy the 55-inch UHD smart TV from Walmart for $358. 

An eye-catching 70-inch smart TV with a wide range of colors (18% off)

Walmart

Deep rich color and depth make this 70-inch LG smart TV have a lifelike picture. Create a separate profile for everyone in your house and enjoy all your favorite streaming apps and LG free channels. 

Promising review: "I remodeled my entire basement as I'm retiring soon! I took my time and shopped around for all the extras! My new LG tv is an awesome product! Picture quality is awesome and the finest television in my home, as we have five, three of which are LG products!" — MikeC58

You can buy the 70-inch smart TV from Walmart for around $597. 

An adjustable 65-inch V-Series LED Smart TV with a full array backlight (15% off)

Walmart

4K ultra-high-definition picture quality, Dolby vision and a full array backlight make this 65-inch V-Series LED smart TV look like a theater. It comes with built-in apps like Netflix and Hulu and WatchFree+ entertainment that needs no logins nor subscriptions.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this smart T.V. it is so easy to put the legs on and set up. Also the picture quality is great it is very clear and is not pixelated. It fits great on my entertainment center." — Clover

You can buy the 65-inch V-Series LED Smart TV from Walmart for $448. 

A 75-inch frameless Roku smart TV that's practically a movie theater for your home (15% off)

Walmart

Enhance your living room or basement with this 75-inch smart TV. The frameless shape allows for edge-to-edge viewing, making you feel like you're sitting on the sidelines. 

Promising review: "This tv is amazing. It's a smart roku tv. What more could you possibly want. I got it on sale for $100 off. So it made it a really good buy for me. My husband is super happy that he now owns his dream television. If you're looking for a new tv I would definitely recommend the Onn smart roku tv, especially the 75' tv it's great and has a flawless picture. We love it and I was able to get extended warranty for 5 years for $69. Good deal all the way around" — Lisa

You can get the 75-inch frameless Roku smart TV from Walmart for $578. 

A hefty 43-inch 4K smart TV for gamers and entertainment lovers alike (15% off)

Walmart

Personalized recommendations and tons of free content make this LG UHD smart TV one of a kind. Gamers and TV lovers alike will enjoy all the customizable apps and settings and the advanced AI processor that perfects the sound and image quality. 

Promising review: "Bought this a month ago after doing several reviews, research and learning about the latest tech out there. Honestly was tired of the budget TV's on the market because they just didn't deliver. What you get for the price is incredible and it's exactly what I was looking for. It has that look at home like you see in-store. Absolutely incredible. Definitely got a repeat customer" — Chris DC3

You can buy the 43-inch 4K smart TV from Walmart for around $287. 