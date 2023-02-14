Meet The $19 Crossbody Bag That's A Near-Perfect Lululemon Dupe

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.



My stylish, sporty mom had her eye on one thing for the holidays: the Everywhere belt bag from Lululemon. It’s a sleek, minimalist and versatile belt bag with one main compartment and a hidden zipper section in the back. It has a thick durable zipper, an adjustable strap and a front clasp so it can be worn as a cross-body bag, slung over your shoulder or clipped around your waist like a ’90s mom at a theme park.

The only trouble is that both in-store and online, that bag is always sold out. Though it used to come in a selection of fun colors (I carry Narcan in a highlighter green one), these days you’ll be hard-pressed to find a single shade in stock. (On Lululemon’s site, it’s currently only available in a camel-colored fleece iteration, with a purchase limit of five per customer — the type of restriction that’s normally reserved for white-hot sneaker drops.)

I was stuck. I wanted to fulfill her Christmas dreams without skimping on quality. So I took to the internet to find the best dupe I could.