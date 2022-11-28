These Are The Most Practical Cyber Monday Purchases

From automatic water flossers to carpet cleaners, these are the Cyber Monday buys you will actually use.

Griffin Wynne
HuffPost Shopping Writer

Some of the most practical items to get on sale for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is an enticing time to buy presents, new gadgets and luxury items you’ve been waiting to see on sale. But in addition to deals on giant smart TVs and whimsical home decor from TikTok, the days after Thanksgiving are a smart time to stock up on totally practical everyday items, like vacuums, electric toothbrushes and portable lithium battery power stations

While they may not be the sexiest or sauciest items, they’re high-quality, super-usable products that you’ll be happy to have in your home. From washing machines to printers to meat thermometers and disinfectant wipes, they’re the items you reach for on a busy weeknight trying to make dinner or a rushed morning before work and school. And now, for Cyber Monday, they’re all on sale. What’s more practical than that? 

Bentgo Pop Lunch Box (15% off)

Bentgo

Upgrade your own meal prepping and storage and pack your little one with the coolest lunches around with the innovative and high-quality containers from Bentgo. From Nov. 25 though Nov. 30, the site is offering 15% off everything with the code BFCM22.

$25.49 at Bentgo (originally $29.99)

Sun Joe electric pressure washer (31% off)

Amazon

Clean your deck, car, outdoor stairs and more this with portable Sun Joe power washer. It comes with a 34-inch extension wire allowing to you reach all sorts of places, plus five nozzles to control the spray.

$159 at Amazon (originally $229.99)

Rocketbook smart reuseable notebook (38% off)

Amazon

This 42-page notebook has 7 different page styles that can transmit handwritten notes to a variety of cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Slack, email and more.

$23 at Amazon (originally $37)

KitchenAid stand mixer (44% off)

Target

Whip, mix, shred, knead and more with this 10-speed professional KitchenAid stand mixer. It comes with three attachable heads and is compatible with many other KitchenAid add-ons, like pasta makers and ice cream machines.

$249.99 at Target (originally $449.99)

A 6-pack of Stasher bags

Stasher

Make the switch to reusable Stasher silicone bags. From Nov. 19 through 28, the brand is offering 30% site-wide, thought some bundles, like this 6-pack are already on sale now. They're safe for microwaves, dishwashers and freezers. There are a ton of different colors and shapes for all your food storage needs.

$45.49 at Stasher (originally $64.99)

Automatic dry pet food feeder (46% off)

Amazon

Never stress about who'll feed the pet again with this digital automatic food dispenser. You can set up to 6 meals a day, and set the machine for up to 50 days.

$48.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)

Renpho massage gun (60% off)

Amazon

At the end of a long day hunched over your computer, you'll love to relax with this Renpho massage gun. It has six different heads and a carrying case, and uses a USB-C port to charge.

$99.99 at Amazon (originally $249.99)

A two-pack of Tile stickers (27% off)

Amazon

If you're prone to losing remotes, keys or other small items, you'll be happy to hear about Tile. They make trackers you can slip in or stick onto all sorts of things and transmit a signal to your phone to help you keep track of your belongings. You can also set them to make noise if you're looking for something in a rush. The Tile sticker is a more affordable version of its competitor, and sticks directly onto your favorite items.

$39.99 at Amazon (originally $54.99)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker (50% off)

Amazon

Make soup, meat, rice, yogurt and more with this versatile electric Instant Pot pressure cooker. The Instant Pot apps comes with tons of recipes and tricks and the overheat protection and safe-locking lid will keep you feeling secure.

$50.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)

iRobot Roomba 692 robot vaccum (44% off)

Amazon

Connected to Alexa, this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum works just for you. It makes a map of your home and then cleans on your schedule, and it works for carpets and hard floors alike.

$174.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)

Magic Chef countertop dishwasher (16% off)

Walmart

Wash up to six full plate settings with this countertop dishwasher. Perfect for small kitchens or old buildings that don't have dishwashers, it has six wash styles and uses hygienic air to dry your dishes.

$320 at Walmart (originally $379)

Philips Sonicare 4100 (40% off)

Amazon

Keep your pearly whites plaque-free with this electric Sonicare toothbrush. It has a two-minute timer, with 30 second intervals making sure you clean every quadrant of your mouth.

$29.99 at Amazon (originally $49.96)

Waterpik Aquarius flosser (27% off)

Amazon

Make flossing a little more fun with this automatic water flosser. With 10 pressure settings, you can get every part of your mouth and keep your gums happy. 

$72.76 at Amazon (originally $99.99)

Gaisten food thermometer (47% off)

Amazon

Check the internal temperature of your food, time your cooking and stay extra accurate with the option extender cable. This Gaisten food thermometer and timer will be your new best friend in the kitchen.

$18.99 at Amazon (originally $35.99)

Bissell Little Green ProHeat portable deep cleaner (25% off)

Target

Finally, a compact and portable device that provides a deep carpet cleaning. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, a three-in-one stair tool and a HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, making your job as easy as possible.

$99.99 at Target (originally $133.99)

PowerXL 10-quart dual basket air fryer (50% off)

Target

Remember those math problems about two trains leaving the station at the same time? Consider this air fryer the more delicious culinary version. With its SmartSync setting, it can cook two different things using two different methods, but have them done at the same time.

$99.99 at Target (originally $199.99)

Theragun Mini handheld massage gun (25% off)

Target

A pocket-sized massage gun with three speed options, this little guy packs a big punch. It weighs less than 1.5 pounds and fits in the palm of your hand, helping you relieve tension and kinks.

$149.99 at Target (originally $199.99)

Epson EcoTank printer, copier and scanner (28% off)

Target

Ditch those tiny, expensive ink cartages and embrace the high-capacity ink tank life. This all-in-one office tool prints, copies and scans with ease.

$179.99 at Target (originally $249.99)

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook with Chrome OS (45% off)

Target

A perfect laptop for students or anyone looking for a Chromebook on a budget, this 14-inch Lenovo has up to 10 hours of battery life, updates automatically and has built-in virus protection.

$179.99 at Target (originally $329.99)

Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station (29% off)

Amazon

A 518Wh capacity means this power bank can power mid- and smaller-watt devices like mini fridges, fans, projectors and lights (and it can also charge your phone 53 times on a single charge). It's about the size of a basketball and has one AC port, three USB-A ports and a car charger. It takes 7.5 hours to fully charge from a wall outlet and works with the Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel, sold separately. 

$424 at Amazon (originally $599.99)

11/21 Airrobo T10+ robot vaccum (30% off)

Amazon

Never stress about your floors again, with this Airrobo T10+ robot vacuum that works up to 45 days with an automatic empty feature. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can take maximum control, and works on different types of clothes to pick up dust and dander and clean.

$349.99 at Amazon (originally $499.99)

Portable compact washing machine (28% off)

Walmart

Say goodbye to rushed trips to the laundromat. This compact, portable washing machine washes 9.9 pounds of laundry at a time. It has a built-in pump to easily drain dirty water. 

$259.99 at Walmart (originally $361)

TruSens smart Wi-Fi large room air purifier (40% off)

Amazon

Filter pollutants, allergins, pet dander, smoke, odors and more and track the air quality both inside and out with this smart air purifier from TruSens. It's enabled with Alexa for hands-free control, with a rounded airstream to hit your entire room.

$233 at Amazon (originally $389)

Innova cordless stick vacuum (48% off)

Walmart

While this Innova vacuum can't make cleaning fun, it surely can make it easier. It's lightweight, cordless, works on carpets and hard floors and fits under hard-to-reach places like tables or couches. The different attachments mean you can use it on your floors, in your car and to dust around the house.

$119 at Walmart (originally $229)








Want to see what readers are buying on Cyber Monday? Scroll ahead to see the bestselling sales you shouldn’t miss this year.





Lululemon align leggings (30% off)

Lululemon

Arguably the leggings that put Lululemon on the map, the silky-soft and practically weightless Align tights are marked down as part of the brand’s Cyber Monday sale for a limited time. The bottoms are available in an astonishing 35 colors in sizes 0 through 20. This and a slew of other activewear favorites for men and women are on sale right now.

$69 at Lululemon (originally $98)

GE Opal nugget ice maker (22% off)

Amazon

Now through Cyber Monday, you can get 25% off this countertop ice maker. It makes up to 24 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 pounds of the crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you can get at fast food restaurants.

$449.00 at Amazon (originally $579)

Nordic Track S15I studio cycle (56% off)

Amazon

Nordic Track's answer to the Peloton includes a free 30-day iFIT family membership, enabling users to on-demand global workouts and studio classes from the stationary bike’s 15-inch 360-degree rotating touchscreen display. 

A reviewer named Jayen who comparison-shopped “smart” bikes shared this: “I chose this bike over the Peloton, Echelon, and other 'connected' bikes. With Peloton, I didn't like the idea of a high-priced monthly membership fee. The Nordictrack has a similar fee, but you get one year free, and the monthly fee is about half that of the Peloton.” They went into copious additional detail in their review

﻿﻿This bike is on sale for ﻿a limited time﻿ on Cyber Monday.

$699.99 at Amazon (originally $1,299.99)

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker (25% off)

Amazon

“I originally bought this waterproof speaker during the summer to take with me to the beach,” wrote HuffPost Shopping writer Kristen Adaway of this petite device which clocks in at a palm-sized 3.9-inches high. “But now that the warm days are very much over, I love using it while I shower or just as a normal portable speaker in my room. It's super small, so it's perfect for traveling." ﻿﻿It’s on sale on Cyber Monday ﻿for a limited time.

$89 at Amazon (originally $119)

Apple AirPods Pro (second generation) wireless earbuds (20% off)

Amazon

In these top-of-the-line AirPods, the Apple-designed H2 chip offers premium noise cancellation and immersive listening quality. Multiple sizes of silicone tips are also available for increased customization in comfort, and newly sensitive controls allow you to adjust volume and answer calls by merely swiping the AirPod’s stem. This model also offers 33% more battery life than the first-generation model. These popular earbuds are on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$199.99 at Amazon (originally $249)

Breville Mini smart toaster oven (29% off)

Amazon

This versatile space-saving oven boasts eight cooking functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, cookies and reheat. It also features an LCD display, a quartz heating system and a non-stick interior coating.  It includes three rack positions, pull out crumb tray, and comes with a 10-inch square enamel baking pan. The convenient appliance is on sale for Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$127.95 at Amazon (originally $179.95)

Samsung 55-Inch “The Frame” 4K TV (33% off)

Amazon

On sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time, the Frame is a flush-mounting 4K HDR Smart TV from Samsung designed to look like a piece of art you’ve hung on your wall. When it’s not actively playing a movie or show, you can set the TV to display a piece of art, a map, poster or any other visual you want. Its motion sensors can even make the art change as you move around your home. When in TV mode, it works with Alexa for hands-free control and can connect with all your favorite streaming apps.

$997.99 AT Amazon (originally $1,497.99)

RENPHO heated eye massager (60% off)

Amazon

The Renpho has close to 11,000 five-star Amazon ratings and claims to alleviate eye strain, reduce eye dryness and more using oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and built-in heating pads. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$52.48 at Amazon (originally $149.99)

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (55% off)

Amazon

Waterpik’s ADA-approved Aquarius flosser uses pressurized water, 360-degree tip rotation and pulse modulation to clean hard-to-reach areas like between the teeth and along the gum line –– places that you might easily miss with your regular floss. In fact, according to the brand, the flosser’s enhanced pressure technology can remove up to 99.9% of plaque and is 50% more effective than string floss. The Aquarius is probably most loved, however, for its custom cleaning abilities — the 10 customizable settings include a massage mode for gum stimulation. The slim reservoir holds 22 ounces of water, which is enough to complete an entire cycle of flossing without the need to refill, and can easily be thrown in the top rack of the dishwasher for cleaning. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$44.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)

Sun Joe SPX3001 electric pressure washer

Amazon

This affordable pressure washer’s 14.5-amp/1800-watt motor will deliver 1.76 GPM (gallons per minute) of cleaning power, and it has a large capacity 1.2-liter cleaning tank. The machine’s pump will also automatically shut off when the trigger is not engaged to save energy. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$158.90 at Amazon (originally $229.99)

Jackery portable power station (40% off)

Amazon

HuffPost Shopping writer Griffin Wynne swears by their Jackery portable power station, which is a handy tool for charging devices while camping or on long drives. It’s also a useful emergency item to keep on hand for unexpected blackouts and power outages. 

The popular entry-level model weighs a mere 6.6 pounds, and boasts 110 volts and a 200 watts, and 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack. Outputs include one pure sine wave AC outlet, two USB-A ports and one 12V DC car port. It can be charged via a wall outlet or with solar panels that the company sells separately. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$180.39 at Amazon (originally $299.99)

BISSELL Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner

Amazon

The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains. You don’t even have to worry about manually cleaning the stain tool — it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort. It’s on sale on Cyber Monday for a limited time.

$116.62 at Amazon (originally $139.59)