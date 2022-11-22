Wired Earbuds And Headphones You Don’t Need To Remember To Charge

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

It’s a familiar scene: You’re riding the train, sitting in a waiting room or about to join a mandatory Zoom training when you realize that your spiffy wireless earbuds are totally out of juice.

Sure, you enjoy the ease of going hands-free and not being literally tied down. But as the baby next to starts wailing or your boss asks why there’s so much background noise, you think it’s probably time to get yourself a spare pair of headphones with a wire. You need a listening device that doesn’t need to be charged, ever. And you came to the right place.

To help you keep the music and podcasts going and to never again be called out in the group meeting, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated wired headphones for all your listening and calling needs. We included a selection of over-ear headphones and in-ear buds because we know that everyone has their own tastes. We even found some beloved pairs for kiddos, so you never need to listen to old episodes of “Paw Patrol” again.

Whether you generally prefer wired headphones or are just looking for a backup pair to keep in your bag when your wireless ones are dead as a doornail, we hope you find the wired device of your dreams, with no strings attached (except the actual cord itself).