The Best Touchscreen Gloves You Can Actually Text With, According To Reviews

The slog of winter is hard enough, with shoveling, navigating black ice and ensuring you’re wearing the appropriate number of layers before you head out the door. Add trying to use your phone in the cold, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad (winter) day.

When you take off your mittens, your poor fingers are exposed to the elements and turn into little popsicles before your eyes. But trying to use Waze while your fingertips are encased in a thick layer of wool? Well, that’s not happening either. You need a pair of gloves you can actually text in. And although a lot of brands claim their gloves make this possible, not all of them work that well.

To keep you stress-free during the cold season, we’ve rounded up a selection of men’s, women’s and unisex gloves that reviewers say you can actually use your phone with as promised. Some are sporty, some are dressy, but all of them have touchscreen-friendly fingertips enabling you to scroll, take pictures and pick up the phone without needing to take your gloves off.  

A pair of men's water-resistant and windproof gloves

Amazon

Crafted from windproof polyester and water-resistant thermal polar fleece, these lightweight men's gloves will keep hands warm and dry while driving, cycling or just walking around. They feature a silicone non-slip palm and touchscreen-friendly design to let you easily check your phone or car GPS. These come in men's sizes S-XXL. 

Promising review: "Absolutely love these gloves. Now that I’m getting older, gone are the days being outdoors for extended periods of time without gloves. I don’t like bulky gloves, so these were perfect! They provide the warmth I need for my walks, plus they function well when golfing in colder weather. I can use my phone to text or change my music while walking, and the textured grip makes sure the golf club doesn’t turn in my hand even while using my driver. If you need sufficient warmth while being able to perform the same tasks as you do without gloves, these are your answer!" — Gary E Elick

You can buy the men's water-resistant and windproof gloves from Amazon for around $17. 

A unisex pair of sporty running gloves

Amazon

Slim and sporty, these unisex running gloves are made from polyester and spandex with a warm flannel lining. They feature a reflective pattern for extra visibility when running or cycling at night and silicone lines across the palm for a better grip on your devices. They come in unisex sizes S-XXL. 

Promising review: "I love these gloves. Recently, my hands and fingers were able to stay warm while taking photos of beautiful sunsets at the beach on a cold and blustery day. I was easily able to use the touch screen on my phone to text these photos to friends. I am very pleased with my purchase! I think you will be too!" — barry george fruchter

You can buy the sporty running gloves from Amazon for around $12-$17. 

A charming pair of knit women's gloves

Amazon

If you love the look of a knit glove but need to be able to use your phone on the go, we've got good news for you. In 15 fun colors, these women's gloves are made from a soft, breathable Chilean fleece with a thicker, windproof elastic cuff and touchscreen ability on the thumb, index and middle fingers. 

Promising review: "So warm and comfortable. These gloves are so soft and so warm! I love them and the sensors work great allowing me to use my phone with them on so my hands don't get cold when trying to make a phone call" — Roman

You can buy the knit women's gloves from Amazon for around $12. 

Two budget-friendly pairs of women's fleece-lined gloves

Amazon

In the winter, keeping a backup set of gloves in your car, gym bag or purse can be a lifesaver. This affordable set contains two pairs of fleece-lined gloves in 18 color combos. They're machine-washable and have a touchscreen-compatible tip on the thumb and index finger. 

Promising review: "When it is cold I can text or call with my gloves on. Thanks who ever invented this item" — Vickie Gentry

You can buy the women's fleece-lined gloves from Amazon for around $11-$13.  

A pair of unisex soft knit gloves with a non-slip palm

Amazon

Knit fabric with four-way stretch makes these unisex gloves super easy to wear. They're warm and breathable with a non-slip palm and conductive yarn in the thumb, index and ring fingertips. These come in 12 colors in unisex sizes M-XL.  

Promising review: "These gloves are an answer to my prayers! For me, they are perfect for texting, calling, and everything I use my fingertips for!" — Misty Raine

You can buy the soft knit gloves with a non-slip palm from Amazon for around $6-$9. 

A chic pair of women's gloves with a faux fur trim

Amazon

Who says texting gloves can't be super cute? Made from breathable windproof suede with a decorative bow and faux fur cuff, these women's dress gloves are the perfect addition to any outfit and will still let you use your phone. They come in four colors. 

Promising review: "I needed a cute, dressier pair of gloves and these fit the bill! They are really nice quality for the price, I wear them almost everyday and they are holding up great! It's also nice to be able to use your phone when wearing gloves. Highly recommend!" — Jennifer Fitzgerald

You can buy the women's gloves with a faux fur trim from Amazon for around $17. 

A handsome set of sheepskin and cashmere men's driving gloves

Amazon

Made from 100% Italian nappa leather in brown and black with a warm cashmere lining, these driving gloves are super sharp. They're windproof and water-resistant, with an adjustable clasp and touchscreen capabilities on all fingertips. These come in men's sizes M-XL.

Promising review: "Better than I expected I thought I was going to have to remove my gloves to text. Imagine my surprise when I could answer call and text with them on." —  damian garrett shott

You can buy the sheepskin and cashmere men's driving gloves from Amazon for around $27.

A machine-washable pair of high quality fleece women's gloves

Amazon

Give your winter outfit a little pop with these cheery fleece gloves that also come in black, gray and 8 other colors. They're machine-washable, water-repellent and have "smarTouch" touchscreen technology in the thumb and index finger. 

Promising review: "I bought these gloves for my wife and she loves them. The gloves are really warm and it is nice to be able to text or take a phone call without taking off the gloves. Excellent purchase will buy this product again." — Lance B.

You can buy the fleece women's gloves from Amazon for around $22-$35. 

