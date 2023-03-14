Reviewers Who Have Worn These Shoes To The Airport Swear They’re Perfect

There is a point in every trip when you must decide what you’re going to wear to the airport. It’s a big decision, one that will physically impact you for the rest of the day — or even your entire trip if you chose the wrong shoes and score some gnarly blisters before your plane has even taken off.

The ideal airport shoes are super comfortable and supportive for lots of walking, standing and lugging around heavy bags. They’re stretchy and breathable if your feet tend to swell when you’re in the air. They should also be easy to take on and off, as to not hold up everyone at security and prompting every dad in line (including my own) to develop a rising heart rate and anger-induced eye twitch. Of course, it wouldn’t hurt if they were good-looking, too.

To help you find your Cinderella shoe for future flights, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated, most-beloved walking and travel shoes on Amazon. Some are sneakers and some are loafers, but all have glowing reviews that mention airport wear by name. Each shoe comes in a selection of colors and sizes, with many offering wide and extra-wide options.





