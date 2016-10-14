These Images Of People Looting A Sugar Truck Are Insane
Some Venezuelans were filmed stooping to pick up the grains of sugar that had been left behind.
Desperate Venezuelans overran and ransacked a truck on Thursday, in a mad scramble to grab the vehicle's load. The precious cargo it was shipping? Sugar.
According to local media, the truck was near the downtown area of Caracas, the country's capital, when a mob approached to grab what they could.
Twitter immediately lit up with people sending around pictures of the rush.
ADVERTISEMENT
More disturbing than the actual swarming of the truck was the aftermath, when some people threw themselves to the ground to pick up the sugar that fell from the bags.
An ongoing economic collapse has left Venezuela in the midst of widespread shortages of food, medicine, and household goods.
-
Greta Álvarez es redactora de Buzzfeed Español y trabaja desde Los Ángeles.
Contact Greta Alvarez at greta.alvarez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.