Hundreds Of Thousands Of Women Protested “Brazil's Donald Trump”

Mobilized online under the rallying cry of #EleNão, or “#NotHim,” demonstrations and marches were held in major cities across Brazil on Saturday as women turned out in force to show their disdain for far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro.



Organizers say that 150,000 people — mostly women — participated in the march in São Paulo that took over Largo da Batata, a major street in the west of the city. (The military police did not provide an estimate of the crowd’s size to the public.)

Bolsonaro’s history of misogynist comments — including taunting a fellow lawmaker by saying she wasn’t worth being raped — first sparked the #EleNão movement that’s drawn international support, including from celebrities like Madonna and Cher.

Bolsonaro himself was discharged from Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo late Saturday to continue recovering from a stab wound he received while campaigning earlier this month.

