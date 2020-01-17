Brazil's Culture Minister Was Fired For Posting A Video Of Himself Echoing Nazi Propaganda

Brazil’s secretary of culture has been fired after using phrases from an infamous speech by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels in a recent video, in which one of Adolf Hitler’s favorite operas was also playing in the background.



President Jair Bolsonaro announced that Roberto Alvim would be dismissed from his position on Friday after outcry from politicians and organizations across the country.

In a video posted to social media announcing a national art award, Alvim invoked ties between art and nationalism.

“Brazilian art of the next decade will be heroic and will be national,” Alvim said. “It will be endowed with a great capacity for emotional involvement and equally imperative, since it is deeply linked to the urgent aspirations of our people, or else it will be nothing.”

Playing in the background of the video is music from the opera Lohengrin, composed by Richard Wagner, who is often associated with Nazism. It was also a favorite of Hitler’s.