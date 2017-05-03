Now We Finally Know What’s On Steve Bannon’s Whiteboard
"Build the wall and eventually make Mexico...."
This is Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, a conservative Jewish author and occasional Breitbart columnist. On Tuesday, he visited the White House to celebrate Israel's Independence Day.
Over the course of the day, Shmuley (who goes by his first name) tweeted pictures of himself posing with various dignitaries and Republican politicians like Vice President Mike Pence and US Senator Ted Cruz.
He probably didn't mean to show the world the details of Steve Bannon's famous war room whiteboard. But that's what he did, when he tweeted this picture of himself with the White House chief strategist.
A closer look at the board shows an extensive list of President Donald Trump's campaign promises, with checkmarks next to those the administration has already taken action on.
The clearest part is the column on the right, which is devoted entirely to immigration, and includes well-known policy priorities like canceling funding to so-called sanctuary cities, implementing "new extreme vetting," and "Build the Border Wall and eventually make Mexico..."
The items with check marks appear to be policies that Trump has already addressed in his executive orders on immigration — although some of these, like "Suspend the Syrian Refugee Program" — have already been blocked by federal courts.
Other goals are even more ambitious, including “finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracker” and “sunset visa so that Congress is forced to periodically revisit and revise” — neither of which seems likely to happen any time soon.
This photo offers a second angle, including items on health care and tax reform — all of which Trump has yet to accomplish.
Here’s the full list of goals visible in the photos:
Pledges on Obamacare
* Repeal and replace Obamacare
Pledges on Tax Reform
* Create a 10% repatriation tax
* Lower the corporate tax to 15%
* Eliminate the estate tax
* Eliminate the carried interest loophole
Pledges on Immigration
* Cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities
* Suspend immigration from terror-prone regions
* Implement new extreme immigration vetting tech…
* Suspend the Syrian Refugee Program
* Create support for victims of illegal immigration
* Expand and revitalize the popular 287(g) program
* Issue detainers for all illegal immigrants who are…for any crime, and they will be placed in removal proceedings
* End “Catch-And-Release”
* Hire 5,000 more Border Patrol agents
* Restore the Secure Communities Program
* Triple the number of ICE agents
* Build the border wall and eventually make Mexico….
* Sunset our visa laws so that Congress is forced to revise and revisit them
* Finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking…
* Propose Passage of Davis-Oliver bill
* Immediately terminate Obama’s “two illegal…
* …pass “Kate’s Law”
