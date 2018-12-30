The Internet Is Melting Down Over A Melania Trump Tweet Of A Beluga Whale Image That Suddenly Turned Into A Giraffe

A six-year-old tweet from Melania Trump has suddenly and mysteriously changed, causing many a meltdown among users of the social media platform Saturday night. The tweet, posted by the would-be First Lady back in 2012, originally featured a photo of a beluga whale, with the text, “What is she thinking?” For reasons that are perhaps obvious, the post has gained fresh life on the internet since Donald Trump announced his presidential run, becoming a convenient meme for people curious about the inner life and thoughts of the president’s reticent wife.

So naturally, people were surprised — and quickly distraught — to discover Saturday the image of the infamous had inexplicably changed, from the aforementioned beluga whale to a new photo of a giraffe, peering over a fence.

People were seriously shook. WHERE'S THE FUCKING DOLPHIN???

IS THIS BLACK MIRROR?! THIS WAS A DOLPHIN NOT A GIRAFFE https://t.co/yo6L5It5nS

me discovering this giraffe/whale sorcery right before bed

THE MELANIA TWEET WAS ABOUT A WHALE A BELUGA WHALE NOT A GIRAFFE I REMEMBER I CANNOT FORGET

Adding to the intrigue was the fact that the tweet is still showing the beluga whale image on some devices and browsers — meaning that as of early Sunday morning, what people were seeing in the tweet depended on how they are accessing it.

Ok, so the famous @MELANIATRUMP tweet of a beluga whale from 2012 has somehow mysteriously turned into a pic of a giraffe on my iPhone (Just noticed by a bunch of people tonight) but is still a whale on my Android. How does that even happen??

Ah god damn I saw the whale then I texted the link to myself and got the giraffe

The Melania beluga / giraffe tweet thing isn't a prank, I just tested it on 4 browsers URL: https://t.co/PCD9uLi7AG Screenshots from: 1️⃣ Twitter App 2️⃣ Safari 3️⃣ Perfect Web 4️⃣ Chrome 1/

"It's like some twisted blue/gold dress experiment @meakoopa Whale for me. It's like some twisted blue/ gold dress experiment

As intrigue devolved into abject panic Saturday, BuzzFeed News reached out to Twitter to see if there was some reasonable explanation for the change.

In the meantime, people have come up with their own theories. Good Evening, Melania’s beluga whale was a 72 month sociological study conducted by Harvard University, we are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time.

all i'm saying it we have *ONE* electric-blue-lights-in-the-sky event in nyc and now dolphins are becoming giraffes!!!!!

facebook: we’re trying to make our website better in 2019. twitter: watch melania’s baluga whale tweet turn into a big ass giraffe.

And they got real weird, real quick. war is peace; freedom is slavery; whale is giraffe

"I believe now #Qanon" @ashleyfeinberg I believe now #Qanon

It is is not the first time that an image posted in an old tweet has abruptly changed. Most notably, in September, a tweet posted by the Chicago Cubs in 2012 with a photo of the team's former player Billy Williams was abruptly changed to feature an explicit porn image. Several other tweets from professional sports teams — most of which, like Melania's beluga whale tweet, were originally posted in 2012 — experienced similar, though considerably less salacious, changes. As Deadspin noted in a story about this phenomenon, one possible explanation is that the URLs for these images have been reused sometime in the last six years. And interestingly, the link to the image Melania Trump tweeted now shows the giraffe photo — but when you add :large to the end of that same URL, the beluga whale returns.