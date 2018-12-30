The Internet Is Melting Down Over A Melania Trump Tweet Of A Beluga Whale Image That Suddenly Turned Into A Giraffe
"WHERE'S THE FUCKING DOLPHIN???"
A six-year-old tweet from Melania Trump has suddenly and mysteriously changed, causing many a meltdown among users of the social media platform Saturday night.
The tweet, posted by the would-be First Lady back in 2012, originally featured a photo of a beluga whale, with the text, “What is she thinking?” For reasons that are perhaps obvious, the post has gained fresh life on the internet since Donald Trump announced his presidential run, becoming a convenient meme for people curious about the inner life and thoughts of the president’s reticent wife.
So naturally, people were surprised — and quickly distraught — to discover Saturday the image of the infamous had inexplicably changed, from the aforementioned beluga whale to a new photo of a giraffe, peering over a fence.
People were seriously shook.
Adding to the intrigue was the fact that the tweet is still showing the beluga whale image on some devices and browsers — meaning that as of early Sunday morning, what people were seeing in the tweet depended on how they are accessing it.
"It's like some twisted blue/gold dress experiment"
As intrigue devolved into abject panic Saturday, BuzzFeed News reached out to Twitter to see if there was some reasonable explanation for the change.
In the meantime, people have come up with their own theories.
And they got real weird, real quick.
"I believe now #Qanon"
It is is not the first time that an image posted in an old tweet has abruptly changed. Most notably, in September, a tweet posted by the Chicago Cubs in 2012 with a photo of the team's former player Billy Williams was abruptly changed to feature an explicit porn image.
Several other tweets from professional sports teams — most of which, like Melania's beluga whale tweet, were originally posted in 2012 — experienced similar, though considerably less salacious, changes. As Deadspin noted in a story about this phenomenon, one possible explanation is that the URLs for these images have been reused sometime in the last six years.
And interestingly, the link to the image Melania Trump tweeted now shows the giraffe photo — but when you add :large to the end of that same URL, the beluga whale returns.
What all of this means is still unclear. But it feels like a fitting finale to an extremely twisted year.
