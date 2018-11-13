Democrat Kyrsten Sinema will replace retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake after beating Republican Martha McSally in the Arizona Senate race.

The two candidates had come out of last Tuesday's election in a virtual tie, Sinema steadily gained an advantage over her Republican opponent as votes continued to be counted in subsequent days.

Flake’s retirement had posed a key opportunity for Democrats seeking to flip a seat in the Senate, and the race became one of the most widely-watched contests of the 2018 midterms.



Voters were faced with a decision between Trump-aligned McSally, a former fighter pilot, and Sinema’s centrist approach, with Arizona seen as national proxy for the fight between Trump Republicans and the Democratic "resistance" to Trump's presidency.

As votes continued to be counted last week, Trump waded into the fray, suggesting that the race might need to be redone because of alleged "electoral corruption."

Sinema, a former social worker and Green Party spokeswoman, served in Arizona's state legislature as a Democrat before being elected to the US House of Representatives in 2013. She’s a member of the centrist Democrat Blue Dog Coalition and has touted her independent, bipartisan approach to her work in Washington. She’s also the first openly bisexual person elected to Congress.

McSally, a former fighter pilot, was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2014 after retiring from the US Air Force. During her military career, she was the first woman to fly a fighter jet in combat as well as the first woman to lead a fighter squadron. In Congress, she has advocated for increased military spending and border security measures. Trump had traveled to Arizona to campaign for her.

It’s the first time Arizona has elected a woman to the Senate in its 106-year history.

