One Person Is Dead After A Fire Broke Out At New York's Trump Tower

Firefighters responded to a four-alarm blaze Saturday at President Donald Trump's marquee high-rise after a fire broke out in an apartment on the 50th floor.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) https://t.co/0Smiljyupg

One man is dead and six firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a large fire broke out at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan Saturday.

The New York Fire Department responded to the four-alarm fire around 5:30 p.m. as the blaze engulfed a 50th-floor apartment in the high-rise owned by President Donald Trump.

One occupant, 67-year-old Todd Brassner, was seriously injured in the fire, officials said, and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Six firefighters were also taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, including burns, fire officials said Saturday.

The unit was a large apartment and heavily furnished, New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said, and was "virtually entirely on fire" when firefighters arrived.



Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, which was initially reported as a two-alarm blaze but upgraded as the smoke spread to units above the 50th floor.

President Trump, who was with his family in Washington, DC, this weekend, declared in a tweet Saturday evening that the fire was "out."